Wiz Security Scanner

Integrates wiz security scanning for infrastructure-as-code and docker images.

Official Buildkite plugin
Wiz Security Scanner is maintained and supported by Buildkite. Refer to our documentation or contact us if you need help with this plugin.
Repository:
wiz-buildkite-plugin
Created:
Mar 20, 2024
Last updated:
Jul 5, 2024
Latest release:
v1.4.0 (Jun 19, 2024)

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

