Secrets Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin used to fetch secrets from Buildkite Secrets,
Storing Secrets
There are two options for storing and fetching secrets.
You can create a secret in your Buildkite cluster(s) from the Buildkite UI following the instructions in the documentation here.
One at a time
Create a Buildkite secret for each variable that you need to store. Paste the value of the secret into buildkite.com directly.
pipeline.yml like this will read each secret out into a ENV variable:
steps:
- command: echo "The content of ANIMAL is \$ANIMAL"
plugins:
- secrets#v1.0.0:
variables:
ANIMAL: llamas
FOO: bar
Multiple
Create a single Buildkite secret with one variable per line, encoded as base64 for storage.
For example, setting three variables looks like this in a file:
Foo=bar
SECRET_KEY=llamas
COFFEE=more
Then encode the file:
cat data.txt | base64
Next, upload the base64 encoded data to buildkite.com in your browser with a
key of your choosing - like
llamas. The three secrets can be read into the
job environment using a pipeline.yml like this:
steps:
- command: build.sh
plugins:
- secrets#v1.0.0:
env: "llamas"
Options
env (optional, string)
The secret key name to fetch multiple from Buildkite secrets.
variables (optional, object)
Specify a dictionary of
key: value pairs to inject as environment variables, where the key is the name of the
environment variable to be set, and the value is the Buildkite Secret key.
Testing
You can run the tests using
docker-compose:
docker compose run --rm tests
License
MIT (see LICENSE)