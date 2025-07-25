  1. Resources
Pulumi Buildkite Plugin Build status

A Buildkite plugin that installs and configures Pulumi.

Examples

By default, the plugin installs the latest version of Pulumi:

steps:
  - label: ":pulumi: Preview"
    command: pulumi preview --stack production --cwd infra
    plugins:
      - pulumi#v1.0.0

You can install a different version with the version option:

steps:
  - label: ":pulumi: Deploy"
    command: pulumi up
    plugins:
      - pulumi#v1.0.0:
          version: 3.183.0

Authenticating with Pulumi Cloud

If you’re using the Pulumi Cloud backend, you’ll need to authenticate with a Pulumi access token, either by setting a PULUMI_ACCESS_TOKEN environment variable directly or configuring the plugin to obtain and set one for you through OpenID Connect (OIDC).

Buildkite offers many different ways to retrieve and use secrets and environment variables in your pipelines. For an overview of the options, see Managing pipeline secrets in the Buildkite docs.

Using a Buildkite secret

If you’re using Buildkite secrets to store your Pulumi access token, you can fetch and apply the token value as an environment variable using the official Secrets plugin:

steps:
  - label: ":pulumi: Deploy"
    command: pulumi up
    plugins:
      - pulumi#v1.0.0
      - secrets#v1.0.0:
          variables:
            PULUMI_ACCESS_TOKEN: your_buildkite_secret_key_name

Using OpenID Connect (OIDC)

You can also authenticate using short-lived OIDC tokens generated at build-time by the Buildkite Agent. After configuring Pulumi Cloud as an OIDC issuer, you can have the plugin authenticate with Pulumi Cloud using Buildkite’s support for OIDC:

steps:
  - label: ":pulumi: Deploy"
    command: pulumi up
    plugins:
      - pulumi#v1.0.0:
          use_oidc: true
          audience: "urn:pulumi:org:${YOUR_PULUMI_ORG}"
          pulumi_token_type: "urn:pulumi:token-type:access_token:personal"
          pulumi_token_scope: "user:${YOUR_PULUMI_CLOUD_USERNAME}"

See the Pulumi Cloud OIDC and Buildkite Agent OIDC docs for additional configuration options and details.

License

MIT (see LICENSE)

