OSSF Scorecard Buildkite Plugin Build status

A Buildkite plugin that runs OSSF Scorecard security analysis on your repository and provides detailed annotations with actionable insights.

Features

  • 🔍 Comprehensive Security Analysis: Runs OSSF Scorecard checks on your repository
  • 📊 Rich Annotations: Creates detailed Buildkite annotations with:
    • Overall security score with visual indicators
    • Summary of passed/failed/warning checks
    • Top performing and worst performing security checks
    • Actionable recommendations based on your score
    • Links to detailed documentation
  • 🎯 Build Failure Thresholds: Optionally fail builds if security score is below a threshold
  • 📁 Artifact Storage: Save detailed results as build artifacts

Requirements

  • Docker available on the build agent
  • GitHub token with repository read access
  • jq and bc for enhanced annotations (optional, gracefully degrades)

Options

Required

github_token (string)

GitHub token for accessing repository data. Can be a literal token or environment variable reference (e.g., $GITHUB_TOKEN).

Optional

annotate (boolean, default: true)

Whether to create a Buildkite annotation with detailed results.

fail_build_threshold (number)

Minimum score required to pass the build. If the overall score is below this threshold, the build will fail.

format (string, default: json)

Output format for scorecard results. Supported values: json, csv, sarif.

Note: Annotations are only created for JSON format.

store_results (boolean, default: false)

Whether to store the scorecard results as a build artifact.

version (string, default: stable)

OSSF Scorecard Docker image version to use.

checks (array)

Specific scorecard checks to run. If not specified, all checks are run.

Examples

Basic usage

steps:
  - label: "🔍 Security Analysis"
    plugins:
      - ossf-scorecard#v1.0.0:
          github_token: "$GITHUB_TOKEN"

With build failure threshold and artifact storage

steps:
  - label: "🔍 Security Analysis"
    plugins:
      - ossf-scorecard#v1.0.0:
          github_token: "$GITHUB_TOKEN"
          fail_build_threshold: 7.0
          store_results: true

Running specific checks only

steps:
  - label: "🔍 Security Analysis"
    plugins:
      - ossf-scorecard#v1.0.0:
          github_token: "$GITHUB_TOKEN"
          checks:
            - "Binary-Artifacts"
            - "Code-Review"
            - "Vulnerabilities"
            - "SAST"

CSV output without annotations

steps:
  - label: "🔍 Security Analysis"
    plugins:
      - ossf-scorecard#v1.0.0:
          github_token: "$GITHUB_TOKEN"
          format: "csv"
          annotate: false
          store_results: true

With all options set

steps:
  - label: "🔍 Security Analysis"
    plugins:
      - ossf-scorecard#v1.0.0:
          github_token: "$GITHUB_TOKEN"
          format: "json"
          annotate: true
          fail_build_threshold: 7.0
          store_results: true
          version: "stable"
          checks:
            - "Binary-Artifacts"
            - "Vulnerabilities"

Compatibility

Elastic StackAgent Stack K8sHosted (Mac)Hosted (Linux)Notes
Hosted (Mac): Docker required to run tests

Running Tests

docker-compose run tests

Linting

shellcheck hooks/** lib/** tests/**

👩‍💻 Contributing

  1. Fork the repository
  2. Create a feature branch
  3. Make your changes
  4. Add tests for new functionality
  5. Ensure all tests pass
  6. Submit a pull request

📜 License

The package is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

