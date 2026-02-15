  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Plugins
  4. /
  5. mise-buildkite-plugin

mise Buildkite Plugin

Install mise, run mise install, and export the tool environment into the Buildkite step.

This plugin is intentionally small:

  • mise is installed if missing or at the wrong version
  • mise install always runs
  • mise env --shell bash is sourced in the hook and appended to $BUILDKITE_ENV_FILE
  • tool versions come from the repository, not plugin config

Example

steps:
  - label: ":wrench: Test"
    plugins:
      - mise#v1.1.1:
          version: 2026.2.11
    command: go test ./...

Monorepo Example

steps:
  - label: ":wrench: Test backend"
    plugins:
      - mise#v1.1.1:
          dir: backend
    command: go test ./...

Hosted Agent Cache Volumes

cache: ".buildkite/cache-volume"

steps:
  - label: ":wrench: Test"
    plugins:
      - mise#v1.1.1: ~
    command: go test ./...

When running on Buildkite hosted agents, the plugin automatically uses /cache/bkcache/mise as MISE_DATA_DIR if a cache volume is attached. Buildkite only mounts that volume when the pipeline or step defines cache, so you still need to request one in pipeline.yml.

Configuration

  • version (default: latest): mise version to install.
  • dir (default: checkout directory): directory where mise install and mise env run.
  • cache-dir (default: unset): directory to use for MISE_DATA_DIR. This is mainly useful on self-hosted agents with a persistent disk.

Repo Requirements

The target directory must contain one of:

  • mise.toml
  • .mise.toml
  • .tool-versions

MISE_DATA_DIR still takes precedence over plugin configuration. Advanced mise behavior should otherwise be configured with normal step environment variables such as MISE_LOG_LEVEL or MISE_EXPERIMENTAL.

Development

Run plugin checks locally:

mise install
docker run --rm -v "$PWD:/plugin" -w /plugin buildkite/plugin-linter --id buildkite/mise --path /plugin
docker run --rm -v "$PWD:/plugin" -w /plugin buildkite/plugin-tester
"$(mise where shellcheck@0.11.0)/shellcheck-v0.11.0/shellcheck" hooks/pre-command tests/pre-command.bats

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started for free.

Get started
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Public pipelines
  3. Test Engine
  4. Package Registries
  5. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  6. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Example pipelines
  5. Plugins
  6. Webinars
  7. Case studies
  8. Events
  9. Migration Services
  10. CI/CD perspectives

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Security
  5. Brand assets
  6. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for MLOps
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement
  6. Supplier Code of Conduct
  7. Modern Slavery Statement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2026