  1. Plugins
  2. /
  3. buildkite-plugins
  4. /
  5. cluster-secrets-buildkite-plugin

Plugins

Extend your pipelines with Buildkite Plugins

/
  1. Docker Compose
    Updated Nov 15, 2024
  2. Docker
    Updated Nov 8, 2024
  3. Junit Annotate
    Updated Nov 13, 2024
  4. Artifacts
    Updated Oct 2, 2024
  5. Cache
    Updated Oct 25, 2024
  6. ECR
    Updated Oct 2, 2024
  7. Vault Secrets
    Updated Oct 9, 2024
  8. Monorepo Diff
    Updated Nov 1, 2024
  9. ECS Deploy
    Updated Oct 3, 2024
  10. OIDC Assume AWS Role
    Updated Sep 20, 2024
  11. Docker Login
    Updated Oct 2, 2024
  12. Detect Clowns
    Updated Oct 2, 2024
  13. Shellcheck
    Updated Oct 17, 2024
  14. Test Collector
    Updated Jul 25, 2024
  15. Golang Build
    Updated Oct 2, 2024
  16. Plugin Linter
    Updated Oct 2, 2024
  17. Aviator Test Uploader
    Updated Oct 2, 2024
  18. Library Example
    Updated Oct 2, 2024
  19. Git Clean
    Updated Oct 2, 2024
  20. Golang
    Updated Oct 2, 2024
  21. GOPATH Checkout
    Updated Oct 2, 2024
  22. Sparse checkout
    Updated Oct 3, 2024
  23. gcp-workload-identity-federation
    Updated Oct 29, 2024
  24. Lacework
    Updated Oct 2, 2024
  25. Buildkite Plugin
    Updated Oct 3, 2024
  26. Gitlab Status
    Updated Oct 3, 2024
  27. Calibre
    Updated Jun 30, 2020
  28. Test BuildKite Plugins
    Updated Oct 2, 2024
  29. Cluster Secrets
    Updated Oct 31, 2024
  30. Publish to Packages
    Updated Nov 10, 2024
  31. Teams Notification
    Updated Oct 3, 2024
  32. IPA to S3 Buildkite Plugin
    Updated Oct 3, 2024
  33. Git SSH Checkout Buildkite Plugin
    Updated Nov 4, 2024

Cluster Secrets

buildkite-plugins

buildkite-plugins

/

cluster-secrets-buildkite-plugin

View repository

A Buildkite plugin to fetch secrets from Buildkite secrets.

Repository:
cluster-secrets-buildkite-plugin
Created:
Jul 4, 2024
Last updated:
Oct 31, 2024
Topics:
Latest release:
v1.0.0 (Oct 31, 2024)

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started Contact us
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at Scale

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service