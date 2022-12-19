  1. Resources
AWS SSM Buildkite Plugin Build status

🔑 Injects AWS SSM Parameter Store parameters as environment variables into your build step.

Based on previous work by zacharymctague, Linktree, and Seek.

The plugin requires the ssm:GetParameters IAM permission for the parameters you specify. If the values are SecureStrings, it will also require kms:Decrypt on the corresponding KMS key.

Example

Add the following to your pipeline.yml:

steps:
  - command: echo "Param One equals \$PARAMETER_ONE"
    plugins:
      - aws-ssm#v1.1.0:
          parameters:
            PARAMETER_ONE: /my/parameter
            PARAMETER_TWO: /my/other/parameter

Configuration

parameters (Required, object)

  • Specify a dictionary of key: value pairs to inject as environment variables, where the key is the name of the environment variable to be set, and the value is the AWS SSM parameter path.

Limitations

Parameter Store can hold multi-line values, but only the first line will be stored in the target ENV variable. If multi-line values are required, the recommended approach is to store the value base64 encoded and decode it in your scripts:

steps:
  - command: ./decode-param"
    plugins:
      - aws-ssm#v1.1.0:
          parameters:
            PARAMETER_BASE64: /my/parameter

To decode:

$ cat ./decode-param
#!/bin/sh

PARAMETER="$(echo $PARAMETER_BASE64 | base64 -d)"
echo "Param equals: ${PARAMETER}"

Developing

To run testing, shellchecks and plugin linting use use bk run with the Buildkite CLI.

bk run

Or if you want to run just the tests, you can use the docker Plugin Tester:

docker run --rm -ti -v "${PWD}":/plugin buildkite/plugin-tester:latest

Contributing

  1. Fork the repo
  2. Make the changes
  3. Run the tests
  4. Commit and push your changes
  5. Send a pull request

