github-fetch-buildkite-plugin

A Buildkite plugin to fetch a branch from GitHub.

Buildkite Agent Requirements

  • Git
  • AWS CLI (only if BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_GITHUB_FETCH_S3_URL is provided)

Configurations

The plugin accepts the following environment variables to configure its behaviour:

  • BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_GITHUB_FETCH_S3_URL

    • Required: No
    • Description: An S3 URL (e.g. s3://<bucket>/<key>) pointing to a “directory” in S3 which contains snapshots of the GitHub repository to checkout. The snapshots must be in tar.gz format and use the following naming convention: YYYYMMDD_HHmmss.tar.gz.

    Note: If this parameter is not specified the branch will be always checked out from the repository in GitHub.

  • BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_GITHUB_FETCH_GIT_REMOTE_TIMEOUT

    • Required: No
    • Default: 0 (no timeout)
    • Description: The maximum amount of time for Git remote operations (push pull fetch) to complete.

  • BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_GITHUB_FETCH_GIT_REMOTE_TIMEOUT_EXIT_CODE:

    • Required: No
    • Default: 110
    • Description: The exit code returned by the Buildkite step if any Git remote operation times out.

  • BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_GITHUB_FETCH_MAIN_REPO:

    • Required: No
    • Description: The main repo to be checked out.

    Note: This parameter has no effect if BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_GITHUB_FETCH_GIT_REMOTE_TIMEOUT is undefined or set to 0.

Exit Codes

Exit CodeDescription
116The target Git branch does not contain the specified commit.

Recommended plugins

GitHub Merged Pull Request

Checks out the GitHub PR merge ref rather than the branch HEAD.

seek-oss seek-oss

Git Commit

A Buildkite plugin to commit and push the results of a command to a git repository.

thedyrt thedyrt

Smooth Checkout

All the things you need during a Buildkite checkout.

hasura hasura

