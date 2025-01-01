github-fetch-buildkite-plugin
A Buildkite plugin to fetch a branch from GitHub.
Buildkite Agent Requirements
Configurations
The plugin accepts the following environment variables to configure its behaviour:
-
BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_GITHUB_FETCH_S3_URL
- Required: No
- Description: An S3 URL (e.g.
s3://<bucket>/<key>) pointing to a “directory” in S3 which contains snapshots of the GitHub repository to checkout. The snapshots must be in
tar.gzformat and use the following naming convention:
YYYYMMDD_HHmmss.tar.gz.
Note: If this parameter is not specified the branch will be always checked out from the repository in GitHub.
-
BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_GITHUB_FETCH_GIT_REMOTE_TIMEOUT
- Required: No
- Default: 0 (no timeout)
- Description: The maximum amount of time for Git remote operations (
push
pull
fetch) to complete.
-
BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_GITHUB_FETCH_GIT_REMOTE_TIMEOUT_EXIT_CODE:
- Required: No
- Default: 110
- Description: The exit code returned by the Buildkite step if any Git remote operation times out.
-
BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_GITHUB_FETCH_MAIN_REPO:
- Required: No
- Description: The main repo to be checked out.
Note: This parameter has no effect if
BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_GITHUB_FETCH_GIT_REMOTE_TIMEOUTis undefined or set to
0.
Exit Codes
|Exit Code
|Description
|116
|The target Git branch does not contain the specified commit.