Buildkite Akeyless Plugin
Load secrets from Akeyless into Buildkite jobs: static, dynamic, and rotated items (see below), plus environment exports,
ssh-agent keys, and Git HTTPS credentials.
Uses the official Akeyless Go SDK (
v5) and akeyless-go-cloud-id for AWS IAM auth.
Repository: github.com/akeyless-community/buildkite-akeyless-plugin
Install on the agent
Build the helper once per plugin checkout (or bake into your agent image):
make build
Pipeline usage
Reference the plugin by GitHub coordinates and tag:
plugins:
- akeyless-community/buildkite-akeyless-plugin#v1.0.0:
auth:
method: access_key
access-id: "p-XXXX"
Buildkite exposes settings as environment variables with prefix
BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_BUILDKITE_AKEYLESS_PLUGIN_ (derived from the repository name). The Go code reads that prefix automatically.
Examples
Access key
steps:
- command: ./scripts/ci.sh
plugins:
- akeyless-community/buildkite-akeyless-plugin#v1.0.0:
gateway: "https://api.akeyless.io"
auth:
method: access_key
access-id: "p-XXXX"
secret-env: "AKEYLESS_ACCESS_KEY"
Provide
AKEYLESS_ACCESS_KEY on the agent (environment hook, secrets manager, etc.).
AWS IAM
steps:
- command: ./scripts/ci.sh
plugins:
- akeyless-community/buildkite-akeyless-plugin#v1.0.0:
gateway: "https://api.akeyless.io"
auth:
method: aws_iam
access-id: "p-XXXX"
JWT (or OIDC via
access-type)
steps:
- command: ./scripts/ci.sh
plugins:
- akeyless-community/buildkite-akeyless-plugin#v1.0.0:
gateway: "https://api.akeyless.io"
auth:
method: jwt
access-id: "p-XXXX"
jwt-env: "AKEYLESS_JWT"
# access-type: "oidc" # if your Akeyless auth method requires it
Dynamic / rotated options
steps:
- command: ./scripts/ci.sh
plugins:
- akeyless-community/buildkite-akeyless-plugin#v1.0.0:
gateway: "https://api.akeyless.io"
include_dynamic_secrets: true
include_rotated_secrets: true
dynamic_secret_timeout: 60
rotated_secret_host: "db.internal.example"
auth:
method: access_key
access-id: "p-XXXX"
Secret layout
Default Akeyless folder base:
/buildkite (override with
path). The plugin scans:
- Pipeline folder:
/buildkite/{prefix}/{pipeline-slug}when
prefixis set, otherwise
/buildkite/{pipeline-slug}(Buildkite sets
pipeline-slugfrom the pipeline).
- Shared folder:
/buildkite
Items are matched by the last path segment (static, dynamic, or rotated):
|Name
|Role
env /
environment
|Env:
KEY=value lines, JSON, or API JSON for dynamic/rotated
private_ssh_key /
id_rsa_github
|PEM or JSON with
ssh_key /
private_key / similar →
ssh-add
git-credentials
|Static only — lines like
https://user:token@host/... for Git credential helper
|custom
|With
secret: myname, an item named
myname is loaded like
env
Set
include_dynamic_secrets: false or
include_rotated_secrets: false to limit listing.
Configuration reference
|Key
|Purpose
gateway
|API base URL (default
https://api.akeyless.io; self-hosted gateways use the URL your team documents).
path
|Base folder in Akeyless (default
/buildkite).
prefix
|Optional path segment between base and pipeline slug.
secret
|Optional extra item name (last segment) merged as env-style exports.
debug
|Verbose logs.
dump_env
|Log variables added by the plugin (avoid on shared logs).
include_dynamic_secrets
|Default on; set
false to skip dynamic secrets.
include_rotated_secrets
|Default on; set
false to skip rotated secrets.
dynamic_secret_timeout
|Seconds for
get-dynamic-secret-value.
dynamic_secret_args
|String array passed to dynamic secret provisioning.
rotated_secret_host
|Optional host for
get-rotated-secret-value (linked targets).
auth
|Required:
method,
access-id, and method-specific fields (see examples).
Develop
make fmt
make test
make build
License
MIT — see LICENSE.