monorepo-diff-buildkite-plugin
This project is archived
I no longer use Buildkite, and unfortunately, I don’t have time to maintain this repository.
This plugin will assist you in triggering pipelines by watching folders in your
monorepo.
Check out this post to learn How to set up Continuous Integration for monorepo using Buildkite.
Using the plugin
If the version number is not provided then the most recent version of the plugin will be used. Do not use version number as
master or any branch names.
Simple
steps:
- label: "Triggering pipelines"
plugins:
- monebag/monorepo-diff#v2.5.9:
diff: "git diff --name-only HEAD~1"
watch:
- path: "bar-service/"
config:
command: "echo deploy-bar"
- path: "foo-service/"
config:
trigger: "deploy-foo-service"
Detailed
steps:
- label: "Triggering pipelines"
plugins:
- monebag/monorepo-diff#v2.5.9:
diff: "git diff --name-only $(head -n 1 last_successful_build)"
interpolation: false
env:
- env1=env-1 # this will be appended to all env configuration
hooks:
- command: "echo $(git rev-parse HEAD) > last_successful_build"
notify:
- email: foo@gmail.com
- basecamp_campfire: https://basecamp-url
- webhook: https://webhook-url
- pagerduty_change_event: 636d22Yourc0418Key3b49eee3e8
- github_commit_status:
context: my-custom-status
- slack: '@someuser'
if: build.state === "passed"
watch:
- path:
- "ops/terraform/"
- "ops/templates/terraform/"
config:
command: "buildkite-agent pipeline upload ops/.buildkite/pipeline.yml"
label: "Upload pipeline"
# following configs are available in command. notify is not available in trigger step
notify:
- basecamp_campfire: https://basecamp-url
- github_commit_status:
context: my-custom-status
- slack: '@someuser'
if: build.state === "passed"
# soft_fail: true
soft_fail:
- exit_status: 1
- exit_status: "255"
retry:
automatic:
- limit: 2
exit_status: -1
agents:
queue: performance
artifacts:
- "logs/*"
env:
- FOO=bar
- path: "foo-service/"
config:
trigger: "deploy-foo-service"
label: "Triggered deploy"
build:
message: "Deploying foo service"
meta_data:
build_number: "123"
env:
- HELLO=123
- AWS_REGION
wait: true
Configuration
diff (optional)
This will run the script provided to determine the folder changes. Depending on your use case, you may want to determine the point where the branch occurs https://stackoverflow.com/questions/1527234/finding-a-branch-point-with-git and perform a diff against the branch point.
Sample output:
README.md
lib/trigger.bash
tests/trigger.bats
Default:
git diff --name-only HEAD~1
Examples:
diff: ./diff-against-last-successful-build.sh
#!/bin/bash
set -ueo pipefail
LAST_SUCCESSFUL_BUILD_COMMIT="$(aws s3 cp "${S3_LAST_SUCCESSFUL_BUILD_COMMIT_PATH}" - | head -n 1)"
git diff --name-only "$LAST_SUCCESSFUL_BUILD_COMMIT"
diff: ./diff-against-last-built-tag.sh
#!/bin/bash
set -ueo pipefail
LATEST_BUILT_TAG=$(git describe --tags --match foo-service-* --abbrev=0)
git diff --name-only "$LATEST_TAG"
interpolation (optional)
This controls the pipeline interpolation on upload, and defaults to
true.
If set to
false it adds
--no-interpolation to the
buildkite pipeline upload,
to avoid trying to interpolate the commit message, which can cause failures.
env (optional)
The object values provided in this configuration will be appended to
env property of all steps or commands.
log_level (optional)
Add
log_level property to set the log level. Supported log levels are
debug and
info. Defaults to
info.
steps:
- label: "Triggering pipelines"
plugins:
- monebag/monorepo-diff#v2.5.9:
diff: "git diff --name-only HEAD~1"
log_level: "debug" # defaults to "info"
watch:
- path: "foo-service/"
config:
trigger: "deploy-foo-service"
watch
Declare a list of
- path: app/cms/
config: # Required [trigger step configuration]
trigger: cms-deploy # Required [trigger pipeline slug]
- path:
- services/email
- assets/images/email
config:
trigger: email-deploy
path
If the
path specified here in the appears in the
diff output, a
trigger step will be added to the dynamically generated pipeline.yaml
A list of paths can be provided to trigger the desired pipeline. Changes in any of the paths will initiate the pipeline provided in trigger.
A
path can also be a glob pattern. For example specify
path: "**/*.md" to match all markdown files.
config
Configuration supports 2 different step types.
Trigger
The configuration for the
trigger step https://buildkite.com/docs/pipelines/trigger-step
By default, it will pass the following values to the
build attributes unless an alternative values are provided
- path: app/cms/
config:
trigger: cms-deploy
build:
commit: $BUILDKITE_COMMIT
branch: $BUILDKITE_BRANCH
wait (optional)
Default:
true
By setting
wait to
true, the build will wait until the triggered pipeline builds are successful before proceeding
hooks (optional)
Currently supports a list of
commands you wish to execute after the
watched pipelines have been triggered
hooks:
- command: upload unit tests reports
- command: echo success
Command
steps:
- label: "Triggering pipelines"
plugins:
- monebag/monorepo-diff#v2.5.9:
diff: "git diff --name-only HEAD~1"
watch:
- path: app/cms/
config:
group: ":rocket: deployment"
command: "netlify --production deploy"
label: ":netlify: Deploy to production"
agents:
queue: "deploy"
env:
- FOO=bar
There is currently limited support for command configuration. Only the
command property can be provided at this point in time.
Using commands, it is also possible to use this to upload other pipeline definitions
- path: frontend/
config:
command: "buildkite-agent pipeline upload ./frontend/.buildkite/pipeline.yaml"
- path: infrastructure/
config:
command: "buildkite-agent pipeline upload ./infrastructure/.buildkite/pipeline.yaml"
- path: backend/
config:
command: "buildkite-agent pipeline upload ./backend/.buildkite/pipeline.yaml"
How to Contribute
Please read contributing guide.