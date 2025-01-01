  1. Resources
monorepo-diff-buildkite-plugin

This project is archived

I no longer use Buildkite, and unfortunately, I don’t have time to maintain this repository.

This plugin will assist you in triggering pipelines by watching folders in your monorepo.

Check out this post to learn How to set up Continuous Integration for monorepo using Buildkite.

Using the plugin

If the version number is not provided then the most recent version of the plugin will be used. Do not use version number as master or any branch names.

Simple

steps:
  - label: "Triggering pipelines"
    plugins:
      - monebag/monorepo-diff#v2.5.9:
          diff: "git diff --name-only HEAD~1"
          watch:
            - path: "bar-service/"
              config:
                command: "echo deploy-bar"
            - path: "foo-service/"
              config:
                trigger: "deploy-foo-service"

Detailed

steps:
  - label: "Triggering pipelines"
    plugins:
      - monebag/monorepo-diff#v2.5.9:
          diff: "git diff --name-only $(head -n 1 last_successful_build)"
          interpolation: false
          env:
            - env1=env-1 # this will be appended to all env configuration
          hooks:
            - command: "echo $(git rev-parse HEAD) > last_successful_build"
          notify:
            - email: foo@gmail.com
            - basecamp_campfire: https://basecamp-url
            - webhook: https://webhook-url
            - pagerduty_change_event: 636d22Yourc0418Key3b49eee3e8
            - github_commit_status:
                context: my-custom-status
            - slack: '@someuser'
              if: build.state === "passed"
          watch:
            - path:
                - "ops/terraform/"
                - "ops/templates/terraform/"
              config:
                command: "buildkite-agent pipeline upload ops/.buildkite/pipeline.yml"
                label: "Upload pipeline"
                # following configs are available in command. notify is not available in trigger step
                notify:
                  - basecamp_campfire: https://basecamp-url
                  - github_commit_status:
                      context: my-custom-status
                  - slack: '@someuser'
                    if: build.state === "passed"
                # soft_fail: true
                soft_fail:
                  - exit_status: 1
                  - exit_status: "255"
                retry:
                  automatic:
                  - limit: 2
                    exit_status: -1
                agents:
                  queue: performance
                artifacts:
                  - "logs/*"
                env:
                  - FOO=bar
            - path: "foo-service/"
              config:
                trigger: "deploy-foo-service"
                label: "Triggered deploy"
                build:
                  message: "Deploying foo service"
                  meta_data:
                    build_number: "123"
                  env:
                    - HELLO=123
                    - AWS_REGION

          wait: true

Configuration

diff (optional)

This will run the script provided to determine the folder changes. Depending on your use case, you may want to determine the point where the branch occurs https://stackoverflow.com/questions/1527234/finding-a-branch-point-with-git and perform a diff against the branch point.

Sample output:

README.md
lib/trigger.bash
tests/trigger.bats

Default: git diff --name-only HEAD~1

Examples:

diff: ./diff-against-last-successful-build.sh

#!/bin/bash

set -ueo pipefail

LAST_SUCCESSFUL_BUILD_COMMIT="$(aws s3 cp "${S3_LAST_SUCCESSFUL_BUILD_COMMIT_PATH}" - | head -n 1)"
git diff --name-only "$LAST_SUCCESSFUL_BUILD_COMMIT"

diff: ./diff-against-last-built-tag.sh

#!/bin/bash

set -ueo pipefail

LATEST_BUILT_TAG=$(git describe --tags --match foo-service-* --abbrev=0)
git diff --name-only "$LATEST_TAG"

interpolation (optional)

This controls the pipeline interpolation on upload, and defaults to true. If set to false it adds --no-interpolation to the buildkite pipeline upload, to avoid trying to interpolate the commit message, which can cause failures.

env (optional)

The object values provided in this configuration will be appended to env property of all steps or commands.

log_level (optional)

Add log_level property to set the log level. Supported log levels are debug and info. Defaults to info.

steps:
  - label: "Triggering pipelines"
    plugins:
      - monebag/monorepo-diff#v2.5.9:
          diff: "git diff --name-only HEAD~1"
          log_level: "debug" # defaults to "info"
          watch:
            - path: "foo-service/"
              config:
                trigger: "deploy-foo-service"

watch

Declare a list of

- path: app/cms/
  config: # Required [trigger step configuration]
    trigger: cms-deploy # Required [trigger pipeline slug]
- path:
    - services/email
    - assets/images/email
  config:
    trigger: email-deploy

path

If the path specified here in the appears in the diff output, a trigger step will be added to the dynamically generated pipeline.yaml

A list of paths can be provided to trigger the desired pipeline. Changes in any of the paths will initiate the pipeline provided in trigger.

A path can also be a glob pattern. For example specify path: "**/*.md" to match all markdown files.

config

Configuration supports 2 different step types.

Trigger

The configuration for the trigger step https://buildkite.com/docs/pipelines/trigger-step

By default, it will pass the following values to the build attributes unless an alternative values are provided

- path: app/cms/
  config:
    trigger: cms-deploy
    build:
      commit: $BUILDKITE_COMMIT
      branch: $BUILDKITE_BRANCH

wait (optional)

Default: true

By setting wait to true, the build will wait until the triggered pipeline builds are successful before proceeding

hooks (optional)

Currently supports a list of commands you wish to execute after the watched pipelines have been triggered

hooks:
  - command: upload unit tests reports
  - command: echo success

Command

steps:
  - label: "Triggering pipelines"
    plugins:
      - monebag/monorepo-diff#v2.5.9:
          diff: "git diff --name-only HEAD~1"
          watch:
            - path: app/cms/
              config:
                group: ":rocket: deployment"
                command: "netlify --production deploy"
                label: ":netlify: Deploy to production"
                agents:
                  queue: "deploy"
                env:
                  - FOO=bar

There is currently limited support for command configuration. Only the command property can be provided at this point in time.

Using commands, it is also possible to use this to upload other pipeline definitions

- path: frontend/
  config:
    command: "buildkite-agent pipeline upload ./frontend/.buildkite/pipeline.yaml"
- path: infrastructure/
  config:
    command: "buildkite-agent pipeline upload ./infrastructure/.buildkite/pipeline.yaml"
- path: backend/
  config:
    command: "buildkite-agent pipeline upload ./backend/.buildkite/pipeline.yaml"

How to Contribute

Please read contributing guide.

Recommended plugins

Buildpipe

Dynamically generate Buildkite pipelines based on project changes.

jwplayer jwplayer

Git Diff Conditional

Conditionally run steps based on git diff files.

zegocover zegocover

Monofo

Dynamically generates monorepo pipelines from multiple subprojects.

vital-software vital-software

