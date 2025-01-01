Vault Key/Value Buildkite Plugin
This plugin enables pipelines to use secrets from a Hashicorp Vault instance (Key/Value Secrets Engine) as environment variables.
Pipeline steps can define multiple secrets that should be provided as environment variables to the subsequent hooks. Secrets have to be specified by their path and their key.
To authorize the access to Vault, this plugin provides 2 methods:
- Use a preexisting token environment variable (
VAULT_TOKEN). This could be injected by an agent environment hook for example.
- Use a token that was written to a file. This is the appropriate method to authorize if you use the Vault Agent’s auto-auth method to keep a valid token on the build agent.
To use this method, you have to specify the path to the token file using the plugin parameter
token_file_pathor using the environment variable
BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_VAULT_KEY_VALUE_TOKEN_FILE_PATH.
In a pre-exit hook, this plugin also removes the exported environment variables, including
VAULT_TOKEN.
Example
Single secret example
steps:
- command: 'curl -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_ACCESS_TOKEN" https://api.example.com'
plugins:
- adabay/vault-key-value#v0.9.5:
secret_path: "static/api_access_token"
secret_key: "token"
exported_env_variable_name: "API_ACCESS_TOKEN"
Multiple secrets example
steps:
- command: 'echo $DOCKER_PASSWORD | docker login --username $DOCKER_USERNAME --password-stdin'
plugins:
- adabay/vault-key-value#v0.9.5:
secrets:
- secret_path: "static/docker/registry1"
secret_key: "username"
exported_env_variable_name: "DOCKER_USERNAME"
- secret_path: "static/docker/registry1"
secret_key: "password"
exported_env_variable_name: "DOCKER_PASSWORD"
Configuration
token_file_path (string)
Use this parameter to specify the path to the file where the Vault Agent writes the token to. If not specified, the preexisting environment variable
VAULT_TOKEN is used to authorize requests to Vault.
secrets (array)
If you want to export multiple secrets, you can use this array. Each entry in this array has to have the configuration properties that are listed below.
secret_path (string)
This parameter defines the path of a secret. If you only want to export a single secret, you can specify this parameter at the top-level of the plugin configuration (See single secret example). Otherwise, specify it for each entry in the
secrets array.
secret_key (string)
Since there can be multiple key/value entries in a single secret, you have to specify the key of the entry that you want to export. This is done using this configuration parameter. If you only want to export a single secret, you can specify this parameter at the top-level of the plugin configuration (See single secret example). Otherwise, specify it for each entry in the
secrets array.
exported_env_variable_name (string)
With this parameter you can define the name of the environment variable that you want to set to the value of the secret entry. If you only want to export a single secret, you can specify this parameter at the top-level of the plugin configuration (See single secret example). Otherwise, specify it for each entry in the
secrets array.
Developing
To run the linter:
docker run -it --rm -v "${PWD}:/plugin:ro" buildkite/plugin-linter --id adabay/vault-key-value