  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Examples
  4. /
  5. Bun

Logo

Bun

stars Bun speed

Documentation   •   Discord   •   Issues   •   Roadmap

Read the docs →

What is Bun?

Bun is an all-in-one toolkit for JavaScript and TypeScript apps. It ships as a single executable called bun.

At its core is the Bun runtime, a fast JavaScript runtime designed as a drop-in replacement for Node.js. It’s written in Zig and powered by JavaScriptCore under the hood, dramatically reducing startup times and memory usage.

bun run index.tsx             # TS and JSX supported out-of-the-box

The bun command-line tool also implements a test runner, script runner, and Node.js-compatible package manager. Instead of 1,000 node_modules for development, you only need bun. Bun’s built-in tools are significantly faster than existing options and usable in existing Node.js projects with little to no changes.

bun test                      # run tests
bun run start                 # run the `start` script in `package.json`
bun install <pkg>             # install a package
bunx cowsay 'Hello, world!'   # execute a package

Install

Bun supports Linux (x64 & arm64), macOS (x64 & Apple Silicon) and Windows (x64).

Linux users — Kernel version 5.6 or higher is strongly recommended, but the minimum is 5.1.

x64 users — if you see “illegal instruction” or similar errors, check our CPU requirements

# with install script (recommended)
curl -fsSL https://bun.sh/install | bash

# on windows
powershell -c "irm bun.sh/install.ps1 | iex"

# with npm
npm install -g bun

# with Homebrew
brew tap oven-sh/bun
brew install bun

# with Docker
docker pull oven/bun
docker run --rm --init --ulimit memlock=-1:-1 oven/bun

Upgrade

To upgrade to the latest version of Bun, run:

bun upgrade

Bun automatically releases a canary build on every commit to main. To upgrade to the latest canary build, run:

bun upgrade --canary

View canary build

Guides

Contributing

Refer to the Project > Contributing guide to start contributing to Bun.

License

Refer to the Project > License page for information about Bun’s licensing.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events
  8. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025