Bun

What is Bun?

Bun is an all-in-one toolkit for JavaScript and TypeScript apps. It ships as a single executable called bun .

At its core is the Bun runtime, a fast JavaScript runtime designed as a drop-in replacement for Node.js. It’s written in Zig and powered by JavaScriptCore under the hood, dramatically reducing startup times and memory usage.

bun run index.tsx # TS and JSX supported out-of-the-box

The bun command-line tool also implements a test runner, script runner, and Node.js-compatible package manager. Instead of 1,000 node_modules for development, you only need bun . Bun’s built-in tools are significantly faster than existing options and usable in existing Node.js projects with little to no changes.

bun test # run tests bun run start # run the `start` script in `package.json` bun install < pk g > # install a package bunx cowsay 'Hello, world!' # execute a package

Install

Bun supports Linux (x64 & arm64), macOS (x64 & Apple Silicon) and Windows (x64).

Linux users — Kernel version 5.6 or higher is strongly recommended, but the minimum is 5.1.

x64 users — if you see “illegal instruction” or similar errors, check our CPU requirements

# with install script (recommended) curl -fsSL https://bun.sh/install | bash # on windows powershell -c "irm bun.sh/install.ps1 | iex" # with npm npm install -g bun # with Homebrew brew tap oven-sh/bun brew install bun # with Docker docker pull oven/bun docker run --rm --init --ulimit memlock=-1:-1 oven/bun

Upgrade

To upgrade to the latest version of Bun, run:

bun upgrade

Bun automatically releases a canary build on every commit to main . To upgrade to the latest canary build, run:

bun upgrade --canary

View canary build

Guides

Contributing

Refer to the Project > Contributing guide to start contributing to Bun.

License

Refer to the Project > License page for information about Bun’s licensing.