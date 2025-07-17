Buildkite Packages Publish Using OIDC Example
This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline for publishing packages using short term OIDC tokens for authentication. It builds a Debian package and publishes it to this Buildkite Packages Registry.
See the full Getting Started Guide for step-by-step instructions on how to get this running.
How it works
This example:
- Removes existing packages from the registry to avoid naming conflicts.
- Builds a simple Debian package called “Hello Buildkite”.
- Pushes the package using the publish-to-packages plugin. This plugin uses OIDC tokens for authentication.
License
See LICENSE.md (MIT)