Buildkite Packages Publish Using OIDC Example

This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline for publishing packages using short term OIDC tokens for authentication. It builds a Debian package and publishes it to this Buildkite Packages Registry.

See the full Getting Started Guide for step-by-step instructions on how to get this running.

How it works

This example:

Removes existing packages from the registry to avoid naming conflicts.

Builds a simple Debian package called “Hello Buildkite”.

Pushes the package using the publish-to-packages plugin. This plugin uses OIDC tokens for authentication.

License

See LICENSE.md (MIT)