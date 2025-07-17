  1. Resources
pipeline.yml
steps: - key: "clean" label: ":broom: Clean" command: ".buildkite/clean.sh" - key: "build" label: ":hammer_and_wrench: Build" command: "dpkg-deb --build hello-buildkite-1.0" artifact_paths: "*.deb" depends_on: "clean" - label: ":debian: Publish" depends_on: "build" plugins: - publish-to-packages#v2.1.0: artifacts: "*.deb" registry: "buildkite/oidc-example"

Buildkite Packages Publish Using OIDC Example

This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline for publishing packages using short term OIDC tokens for authentication. It builds a Debian package and publishes it to this Buildkite Packages Registry.

See the full Getting Started Guide for step-by-step instructions on how to get this running.

How it works

This example:

  • Removes existing packages from the registry to avoid naming conflicts.
  • Builds a simple Debian package called “Hello Buildkite”.
  • Pushes the package using the publish-to-packages plugin. This plugin uses OIDC tokens for authentication.

License

See LICENSE.md (MIT)

