Buildkite Code Review Pipeline Example

This example demonstrates an AI-powered code review pipeline built with Buildkite dynamic pipelines and Claude Code. Adding a label to a GitHub PR triggers an AI agent that reviews the pull request and posts feedback.

How it works

You add a buildkite-review label to a GitHub PR GitHub sends a webhook to Buildkite, which starts a build The first step evaluates the webhook payload — if it’s not a label event, the build exits early A TypeScript handler reads the payload, validates the PR, and posts an acknowledgement comment The handler uses the Buildkite SDK to dynamically generate a code review step and uploads it with buildkite-agent pipeline upload That step launches Claude Code in a Docker container to review the PR and post feedback

The handler pattern

The core of the handler is short — read the webhook payload from build metadata, evaluate whether to act, and generate a step with the Buildkite SDK:

// 1. Read the webhook payload that Buildkite stored as build metadata const payload = JSON . parse ( execSync ( "buildkite-agent meta-data get buildkite:webhook" ). toString (), ); // 2. Evaluate the condition — right event, right label? if (payload.action !== "labeled" || payload.label.name !== process.env. TRIGGER_ON_LABEL ) { process. exit ( 0 ); } // 3. Generate a step with the Buildkite SDK and pipe it into `pipeline upload` const pipeline = new Pipeline (); pipeline. addStep ({ label: ":mag: Review the PR" , command: "scripts/claude.sh" }); execSync ( "buildkite-agent pipeline upload" , { input: pipeline. toYAML () });

The real handler also validates the PR exists and posts an acknowledgement comment between steps 2 and 3 — see scripts/handler.ts .

The key Buildkite features at play:

buildkite-agent pipeline upload — adding steps to a running build based on runtime conditions

— adding steps to a running build based on runtime conditions buildkite-agent meta-data — reading webhook payloads stored as build metadata

— reading webhook payloads stored as build metadata @buildkite/buildkite-sdk — programmatically generating pipeline YAML in TypeScript

— programmatically generating pipeline YAML in TypeScript Buildkite webhooks — triggering builds from external events

— triggering builds from external events Buildkite Hosted Models — proxying LLM requests through Buildkite’s model provider endpoint

What’s interesting about this?

Like the self-healing pipeline example, this pipeline has no fixed steps. The webhook payload determines whether anything runs at all, and what runs is generated programmatically at build time. This is a different flavour of the same dynamic pipelines pattern — instead of remediating a failure, it’s performing an intelligent review.

Setup

To run this yourself, you’ll need:

A Buildkite account

A GitHub repository with a Buildkite pipeline configured to receive webhooks

An Anthropic API key (or use Buildkite Hosted Models)

Docker installed on your Buildkite agent

Fork this repo Create a Buildkite pipeline pointing to your fork with webhook support enabled Configure a GitHub webhook to send pull_request events with the labeled action to Buildkite Set up the required secrets: GITHUB_TOKEN and BUILDKITE_API_TOKEN Add the buildkite-review label to any PR

Known limitations

The handler assumes the Buildkite org slug and pipeline slug match the GitHub org and repo name. This won’t always be the case — you may need to configure these separately.

Credits

Originally built by Grant Colegate and Christian Nunciato as a demo for AWS re:Invent.

License

See LICENSE (MIT)