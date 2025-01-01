Terraform vs Ansible

Terraform was developed by HashiCorp and released in 2014 as an infrastructure as code (IaC) tool. It enables users to define both cloud and on-premises resources in human-readable configuration files that can be versioned, reused, and shared. Terraform uses a declarative language to describe the desired infrastructure state, and it automatically creates an execution plan that shows what changes will be made before applying them. It's designed to manage complex infrastructure across multiple cloud providers and services.