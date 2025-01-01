TensorFlow vs PyTorch

PyTorch was developed by Facebook's AI Research team (FAIR) and released in 2016. It is based on the Torch library but reimplemented in Python to be more user-friendly. PyTorch gained popularity quickly, especially in the research community, due to its intuitive design and dynamic computational graph approach. In 2022, PyTorch transitioned to the PyTorch Foundation under the Linux Foundation umbrella, making it more independent from Meta (formerly Facebook). PyTorch has been adopted by major organizations including OpenAI for models like GPT, Tesla for their Autopilot system, and numerous academic institutions for cutting-edge AI research.