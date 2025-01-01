GitLab CI vs Jenkins

publish: image: node:latest stage: deploy rules: - if: $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH == $CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH || $CI_COMMIT_REF_NAME =~ /^v\d+\.\d+\.\d+.*$/ changes: - package.json script: # If no .npmrc is included in the repo, generate a temporary one that is configured to publish to GitLab's NPM registry - | if [[ ! -f .npmrc ]]; then echo 'No .npmrc found! Creating one now. Please review the following link for more information: https://docs.gitlab.com/ee/user/packages/npm_registry/#with-the-npmrc-file' { echo "@${CI_PROJECT_ROOT_NAMESPACE}:registry=${CI_API_V4_URL}/projects/${CI_PROJECT_ID}/packages/npm/" echo "${CI_API_V4_URL#http*:}/projects/${CI_PROJECT_ID}/packages/npm/:_authToken=\${CI_JOB_TOKEN}" } >> .npmrc fi - echo "Created the following .npmrc:"; cat .npmrc # Extract a few values from package.json - NPM_PACKAGE_NAME=$(node -p "require('./package.json').name") - NPM_PACKAGE_VERSION=$(node -p "require('./package.json').version") # Validate that the package name is properly scoped to the project's root namespace. # For more information, see https://docs.gitlab.com/ee/user/packages/npm_registry/#package-naming-convention - | if [[ ! $NPM_PACKAGE_NAME =~ ^@$CI_PROJECT_ROOT_NAMESPACE/ ]]; then echo "Invalid package scope! Packages must be scoped in the root namespace of the project, e.g. \"@${CI_PROJECT_ROOT_NAMESPACE}/${CI_PROJECT_NAME}\"" echo 'For more information, see https://docs.gitlab.com/ee/user/packages/npm_registry/#package-naming-convention' exit 1 fi # Compare the version in package.json to all published versions. # If the package.json version has not yet been published, run `npm publish`. # If $SIGSTORE_ID_TOKEN is set this template will generate a provenance # document. For more information refer to the documentation: https://docs.gitlab.com/ee/ci/yaml/signing_examples/ - | if [[ "$(npm view ${NPM_PACKAGE_NAME} versions)" != *"'${NPM_PACKAGE_VERSION}'"* ]]; then if [[ -n "${SIGSTORE_ID_TOKEN}" ]]; then npm publish --provenance else npm publish fi echo "Successfully published version ${NPM_PACKAGE_VERSION} of ${NPM_PACKAGE_NAME} to GitLab's NPM registry: ${CI_PROJECT_URL}/-/packages" else echo "Version ${NPM_PACKAGE_VERSION} of ${NPM_PACKAGE_NAME} has already been published, so no new version has been published." fi