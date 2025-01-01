GitLab CI vs Jenkins

Picking the right CI tool

Picking a CI/CD pipeline affects developer productivity, deployment speed, and your team's ability to ship quality code. GitLab CI and Jenkins each have strong followings and different approaches. This comparison helps engineering leaders and developers make an informed decision that fits your team's workflow and needs.

Introduction to Gitlab CI

GitLab CI stands out by focusing on simplicity and integration. Unlike other CI/CD solutions that need separate tools, GitLab CI is built into the GitLab platform, giving users a single interface from code storage to deployment.

Overview

What is Gitlab CI

GitLab began in 2011 as an open-source Git repository manager created by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij to solve collaboration problems they faced at their respective companies. In September 2015, GitLab 8.0 introduced GitLab CI fully integrated into the core product—eliminating the need for a separate CI application and providing a unified UI for code, issues, and pipelines.

Pipelines as Code

Define jobs and stages declaratively in a .gitlab-ci.yml file stored in your repo.

publish:
  image: node:latest
  stage: deploy
  rules:
    - if: $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH == $CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH || $CI_COMMIT_REF_NAME =~ /^v\d+\.\d+\.\d+.*$/
      changes:
        - package.json
  script:
    # If no .npmrc is included in the repo, generate a temporary one that is configured to publish to GitLab's NPM registry
    - |
      if [[ ! -f .npmrc ]]; then
        echo 'No .npmrc found! Creating one now. Please review the following link for more information: https://docs.gitlab.com/ee/user/packages/npm_registry/#with-the-npmrc-file'
        {
          echo "@${CI_PROJECT_ROOT_NAMESPACE}:registry=${CI_API_V4_URL}/projects/${CI_PROJECT_ID}/packages/npm/"
          echo "${CI_API_V4_URL#http*:}/projects/${CI_PROJECT_ID}/packages/npm/:_authToken=\${CI_JOB_TOKEN}"
        } >> .npmrc
      fi
    - echo "Created the following .npmrc:"; cat .npmrc

    # Extract a few values from package.json
    - NPM_PACKAGE_NAME=$(node -p "require('./package.json').name")
    - NPM_PACKAGE_VERSION=$(node -p "require('./package.json').version")

    # Validate that the package name is properly scoped to the project's root namespace.
    # For more information, see https://docs.gitlab.com/ee/user/packages/npm_registry/#package-naming-convention
    - |
      if [[ ! $NPM_PACKAGE_NAME =~ ^@$CI_PROJECT_ROOT_NAMESPACE/ ]]; then
        echo "Invalid package scope! Packages must be scoped in the root namespace of the project, e.g. \"@${CI_PROJECT_ROOT_NAMESPACE}/${CI_PROJECT_NAME}\""
        echo 'For more information, see https://docs.gitlab.com/ee/user/packages/npm_registry/#package-naming-convention'
        exit 1
      fi

    # Compare the version in package.json to all published versions.
    # If the package.json version has not yet been published, run `npm publish`.
    # If $SIGSTORE_ID_TOKEN is set this template will generate a provenance
    # document. For more information refer to the documentation: https://docs.gitlab.com/ee/ci/yaml/signing_examples/
    - |
      if [[ "$(npm view ${NPM_PACKAGE_NAME} versions)" != *"'${NPM_PACKAGE_VERSION}'"* ]]; then
        if [[ -n "${SIGSTORE_ID_TOKEN}" ]]; then
          npm publish --provenance
        else
          npm publish
        fi
        echo "Successfully published version ${NPM_PACKAGE_VERSION} of ${NPM_PACKAGE_NAME} to GitLab's NPM registry: ${CI_PROJECT_URL}/-/packages"
      else
        echo "Version ${NPM_PACKAGE_VERSION} of ${NPM_PACKAGE_NAME} has already been published, so no new version has been published."
      fi

Container Registry & Environments

Built-in registry, review apps, and environment management.

Tower and Logos

Auto DevOps

Out-of-the-box CI/CD templates that detect your language and deploy to Kubernetes with minimal config.

Box with shadows

What are the trade offs?

Let’s take a look at the advantages and disadvantages of choosing Gitlab CI.

Advantages

GitLab CI offers several strong benefits that make it an attractive option for teams looking for an integrated solution.

  1. Integrated Platform: No separate CI server—code hosting, pipelines, and deployments all in one place.
  2. Easy Setup & Maintenance: Minimal configuration to get pipelines running; upgrades are monthly and mostly transparent.
  3. Generous Free & Predictable Pricing: Free tier for public and private projects; clear paid tiers for SLA and premium features.
  4. Security & Compliance: Built-in scanning tools and RBAC support help meet standards like ISO 27001 and SOC 2.

Disadvantages

Despite its strengths, GitLab CI comes with some limitations teams should consider before adopting.

  1. YAML and Variable Expansion: GitLab CI uses a YAML-based pipeline definition that lacks advanced Bash parameter expansion in CI variables, forcing users to resort to convoluted workarounds for simple string manipulations.
  2. Limited Monorepo & Stage Support: GitLab supports basic monorepo workflows and nested pipelines, but deeper nesting, advanced selective execution, and large-scale monorepo optimizations require workarounds or are still evolving.
  3. Steep Learning Curve: The many built-in DevOps capabilities can overwhelm new users.
  4. OS Constraints: Official runners mainly target Unix-like systems, with limited Windows/macOS support.

Introduction to Jenkins

Jenkins follows the philosophy of maximum flexibility and extensibility. As a long-time player in the CI space, Jenkins grew from a simple build server into a full automation platform that can handle any development workflow, no matter how complex.

Overview

What is Jenkins

Originally created in 2004 by Kohsuke Kawaguchi at Sun Microsystems under the name Hudson, the project forked as Jenkins in January 2011 due to a trademark dispute with Oracle. Over the years, Jenkins has grown into a community-driven, open-source automation server licensed under MIT and maintained by a global contributor base.

Plugin Ecosystem

Extendable via over 1,800+ community and official plugins for VCS, build tools, notifications, and more.

Lots of connected dots

Pipeline as Code (Jenkinsfile)

Supports declarative and scripted pipelines using Groovy DSL for complex workflows.

node {
  // Mark the code checkout 'stage'....
  stage 'Stage Checkout'

  // Checkout code from repository and update any submodules
  checkout scm
  sh 'git submodule update --init'  

  stage 'Stage Build'

  //branch name from Jenkins environment variables
  echo "My branch is: ${env.BRANCH_NAME}"

  def flavor = flavor(env.BRANCH_NAME)
  echo "Building flavor ${flavor}"

  //build your gradle flavor, passes the current build number as a parameter to gradle
  sh "./gradlew clean assemble${flavor}Debug -PBUILD_NUMBER=${env.BUILD_NUMBER}"

  stage 'Stage Archive'
  //tell Jenkins to archive the apks
  archiveArtifacts artifacts: 'app/build/outputs/apk/*.apk', fingerprint: true

  stage 'Stage Upload To Fabric'
  sh "./gradlew crashlyticsUploadDistribution${flavor}Debug  -PBUILD_NUMBER=${env.BUILD_NUMBER}"
}

// Pulls the android flavor out of the branch name the branch is prepended with /QA_
@NonCPS
def flavor(branchName) {
  def matcher = (env.BRANCH_NAME =~ /QA_([a-z_]+)/)
  assert matcher.matches()
  matcher[0][1]
}

Distributed Builds

Controller-agent architecture allows scaling across multiple nodes, OSes, and environments.

Connect dots with check marks

What are the trade offs?

Let’s take a look at the advantages and disadvantages of choosing Jenkins.

Advantages

Jenkins brings several key strengths to the table that have kept it popular among technical teams for years.

  1. Maximum Extensibility: Huge customization options via a mature plugin ecosystem covering almost every toolchain.
  2. Works With Everything: Supports Git, SVN, Mercurial, Perforce, and can run on Windows, Linux, macOS, or containers.
  3. Large Community & Enterprise Support: Used at scale in organizations of all sizes; commercial support available via CloudBees.
  4. Flexible Workflow Modeling: Scripted pipelines allow for conditionals, loops, parallel branches, and advanced logic.

Disadvantages

Jenkins comes with some challenges that teams should weigh against its benefits.

  1. Maintenance Work: Frequent plugin updates and compatibility testing are required to keep the server running smoothly.
  2. Plugin Quality Varies: Third-party plugins differ in maturity and support, sometimes causing build failures.
  3. Old UI & UX: The classic UI looks dated; Blue Ocean offers a more-modern interface, but it's plugin-dependent and no longer under development.
  4. Security & Upgrade Challenges: Managing vulnerabilities and coordinating core/plugin upgrades takes time.

How do Gitlab CI and Jenkins compare?

Engineering teams should know how these tools work in real situations - setup complexity, scalability, and security all matter. This section explains key differences to help you pick the solution that fits your team.

Setup and Configuration

Initial setup complexity and ongoing configuration management can significantly impact adoption speed and maintenance overhead. The right balance depends on your team's resources and technical expertise.

Gitlab CI

GitLab CI needs just a .gitlab-ci.yml in your repo to start pipelines in minutes—no extra servers needed, and configuration stays with your code. This lets teams focus on pipeline logic rather than server setup, which helps teams with fewer DevOps staff.

Jenkins

Jenkins needs server installation (WAR file or container), plugin selection and installation, and manual security and agent configuration. This setup takes more time but gives you precise control over your CI environment—good for teams with specific requirements.

Scalability and Maintenance

As projects grow in size and complexity, your CI/CD infrastructure must scale accordingly while remaining manageable. Both tools offer different approaches to handling increased workloads and ongoing maintenance.

Gitlab CI

GitLab CI grows with runners that can auto-scale on Kubernetes or cloud providers. You get pipeline minute quotas and usage charts to track resources. Your team can focus on pipeline design rather than server management, though you'll depend somewhat on GitLab's system.

Jenkins

Jenkins grows through distributed agents but you'll need to manually manage node pools and keep the controller stable, which makes upgrades trickier. This needs more technical know-how but gives you full control over your scaling setup, letting you fine-tune performance and costs.

Ecosystem and Extensibility

The ability to integrate with your existing toolchain and extend functionality to meet unique requirements is crucial for teams with diverse technology stacks or specialized workflows.

Gitlab CI

GitLab CI comes with features that cover most DevSecOps needs but uses GitLab's own integrations; going beyond these needs custom scripts or external tools. This gives you a consistent, integrated experience but might feel limiting if your needs go beyond what GitLab offers.

Jenkins

Jenkins' plugin library covers almost every technology from old build tools to new cloud platforms, with deep customization options. This wide range of plugins makes Jenkins very adaptable to mixed environments, though managing all those plugins can get complicated.

Security and Compliance

Security vulnerabilities in CI/CD pipelines can expose sensitive code or credentials, while compliance requirements may dictate specific audit capabilities or access controls for regulated industries.

Gitlab CI

GitLab CI includes SAST, DAST, dependency scanning, and audit logs by default, which simplifies compliance. For security-focused teams or regulated industries, this built-in security reduces the work needed to maintain compliant CI/CD workflows.

Jenkins

Jenkins has good security but depends on plugins; teams need to put together scanners, access controls, and audits using core features and plugins. This takes more security expertise but lets organizations use specialized security tools that might better match their compliance needs.

Cost and Licensing

Understanding the total cost of ownership helps teams make budget-conscious decisions that balance upfront expenses against long-term operational costs and licensing requirements.

Gitlab CI

GitLab open source costs nothing; GitLab.com gives free CI minutes with paid tiers for support and advanced features. Self-managed runners only cost what your infrastructure costs. This clear pricing makes GitLab CI good for teams wanting predictable CI/CD costs, though premium features need subscriptions.

Jenkins

Jenkins is completely free and open source, but you pay for hosting, maintenance, and some plugin licenses. This might save on direct software costs but often shifts expenses to infrastructure and staff time.

Which Tool Should You Pick?

Your CI/CD tool selection should align with your team's size, technical expertise, existing infrastructure, and specific workflow requirements. Consider these recommendations to find the best fit for your organization.

GitLab CI is ideal for:

  1. Teams already using GitLab who want zero-friction CI/CD setup.
  2. Organizations valuing security/compliance, leveraging built-in scans and audit trails.
  3. Startups and SMBs seeking predictable, low-maintenance SaaS pricing and generous free tiers.
  4. DevOps teams adopting Kubernetes, using Auto DevOps and container-native runners.
  5. Projects emphasizing pipelines as code, with versioned CI config in the repo.
  6. Cross-functional teams wanting an all-in-one platform for planning, SCM, CI/CD, and monitoring.
  7. Rapid proof-of-concepts where quick feedback and minimal overhead matter.

Jenkins is ideal for:

  1. Enterprise environments with mixed toolchains and legacy systems needing custom integrations.
  2. Organizations needing advanced workflow logic beyond declarative YAML, using scripted pipelines.
  3. Teams preferring fine-grained plugin control, picking their favorite tools from the huge ecosystem.
  4. Mixed language codebases that use multiple languages, VCS, and OS platforms.
  5. Users who need multi-cloud or on-premise flexibility without vendor lock-in.
  6. Projects with existing Jenkins investments, avoiding migration costs and retraining.
  7. Build-and-release engineers needing plugin-driven extensibility for specialized tasks (e.g., firmware flashing, legacy mainframe testing).

