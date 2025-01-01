AWS CloudFormation vs Terraform

AWS CloudFormation was first announced in 2011 by Amazon Web Services, initially supporting 13 out of 15 available AWS services with 48 total resource types. It allows users to define infrastructure using declarative JSON or YAML templates to provision AWS resources in a safe, repeatable, and manageable way. As a managed AWS service, CloudFormation automatically handles dependencies between resources and offers built-in drift detection to identify unauthorized changes. Over the years, AWS has continuously enhanced CloudFormation with features like the AWS CloudFormation Registry, nested stacks, and support for third-party resources.