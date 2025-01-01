CircleCI vs Jenkins

version: 2.1 # Define the jobs we want to run for this project jobs: build: docker: - image: cimg/base:2023.03 steps: - checkout - run: echo "this is the build job" test: docker: - image: cimg/base:2023.03 steps: - checkout - run: echo "this is the test job" # Orchestrate our job run sequence workflows: build_and_test: jobs: - build - test