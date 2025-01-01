Bazel vs Gradle

Bazel represents Google's solution to a problem few companies face: managing a codebase with billions of lines of code and tens of thousands of developers. Born from Google's internal build system called Blaze in 2006, Bazel was open-sourced in March 2015 to share its unique capabilities with the broader developer community.

At its core, Bazel operates on principles of hermeticity and reproducibility. This means that given the same source code inputs, Bazel will always produce identical outputs, regardless of the machine or environment where the build runs. This predictability becomes invaluable when coordinating work across large teams and ensuring consistent deployments.