Bazel vs CMake

Performance and Scalability
Build performance and scalability characteristics form critical decision factors when choosing between these build systems. The performance profile of each system varies significantly based on project complexity and team size.
Bazel
Bazel demonstrates exceptional performance at enterprise scale, particularly for large codebases and complex dependency graphs. For small projects under 1,000 lines of code, Bazel incurs higher configuration overhead, but this investment pays dividends as projects grow. The Drake robotics project study revealed that while initial builds take approximately 20 minutes for both systems, Bazel achieves up to 50% faster incremental builds and completes no-op builds in under 2 seconds for tens of thousands of C++ files.
CMake
CMake with Ninja typically outperforms Bazel for smaller projects due to lower configuration overhead and simpler setup requirements. The system works efficiently for moderate-sized codebases where teams need quick iteration cycles without extensive build infrastructure investment.
Developer Experience
The developer experience encompasses learning curves, documentation quality, and overall accessibility for development teams with varying expertise levels.
Bazel
Bazel presents a steep learning curve that consistently appears in developer feedback. The declarative Starlark language requires a mindset shift from imperative programming, and documentation gaps particularly affect third-party library integration. Multiple companies report that "nobody knows Bazel" as a significant adoption barrier, necessitating dedicated training programs for development teams.
CMake
CMake offers a moderate learning curve with a familiar scripting approach and extensive online resources, including strong Stack Overflow support. Most C++ developers already have some CMake experience, making it the path of least resistance for many teams.
Language Support and Ecosystem Integration
The breadth and depth of language support directly impacts a build system's applicability across different development scenarios and organizational needs.
Bazel
Bazel takes a fundamentally different approach as a multi-language build system by design. Consistent interfaces across Java, C++, Python, Go, Rust, Scala, Kotlin, JavaScript, and Swift support true polyglot development. This unified approach enables teams to manage complex applications spanning multiple technologies with consistent build patterns.
CMake
CMake primarily serves the C/C++ ecosystem with deep integration and mature tooling. While it supports other languages, its design philosophy centers on C++ development patterns. The vast ecosystem means most C++ libraries ship with CMake build scripts, and package managers like vcpkg and Conan provide seamless integration.
Build Reproducibility and Caching Mechanisms
Reproducible builds and effective caching strategies become increasingly important as development teams scale and deployment reliability requirements increase.
Bazel
Bazel's hermetic builds guarantee reproducibility through comprehensive sandboxing and dependency tracking. The built-in local and remote caching system shares artifacts across teams, dramatically reducing build times for large organizations. Google's internal usage demonstrates the effectiveness of this approach at scale.
CMake
CMake lacks built-in caching mechanisms, relying instead on underlying build system capabilities and third-party solutions like ccache. This limitation becomes more pronounced in distributed development environments where teams cannot easily share build artifacts.
IDE and Tooling Support
Development environment integration significantly impacts daily developer productivity and adoption friction within development teams.
Bazel
Bazel's IDE support remains less mature despite recent improvements. Official plugins for IntelliJ and CLion remain in beta status, while VS Code support relies on third-party extensions. This gap in tooling support affects developer productivity, particularly during the learning phase.
CMake
CMake enjoys excellent IDE integration as the industry standard. Visual Studio, CLion, Qt Creator, and VS Code provide native support, with the CMake Tools extension for VS Code being particularly popular. This mature ecosystem means developers can use their preferred tools without compromise.