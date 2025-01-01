Bazel vs CMake

# CMake simple example ## [main] # Almost all CMake files should start with this # You should always specify a range with the newest # and oldest tested versions of CMake. This will ensure # you pick up the best policies. cmake_minimum_required(VERSION 3.15...4.0) # This is your project statement. You should always list languages; # Listing the version is nice here since it sets lots of useful variables project( ModernCMakeExample VERSION 1.0 LANGUAGES CXX) # If you set any CMAKE_ variables, that can go here. # (But usually don't do this, except maybe for C++ standard) # Find packages go here. # You should usually split this into folders, but this is a simple example # This is a "default" library, and will match the *** variable setting. # Other common choices are STATIC, SHARED, and MODULE # Including header files here helps IDEs but is not required. # Output libname matches target name, with the usual extensions on your system add_library(MyLibExample simple_lib.cpp simple_lib.hpp) # Link each target with other targets or add options, etc. # Adding something we can run - Output name matches target name add_executable(MyExample simple_example.cpp) # Make sure you link your targets with this command. It can also link libraries and # even flags, so linking a target that does not exist will not give a configure-time error. target_link_libraries(MyExample PRIVATE MyLibExample) ## [main] # This part is so the Modern CMake book can verify this example builds. For your code, # you'll probably want tests too enable_testing() add_test(NAME MyExample COMMAND MyExample)