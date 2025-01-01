Atlassian Bamboo vs Jenkins

Setup & Configuration
The initial setup differs between these tools, showing their different views about CI/CD management.
Bamboo
Install server/Data Center, configure agents and Specs or UI plans; upgrades managed centrally.
Jenkins
Deploy WAR/container, install plugins manually, configure agents via UI/XML, store pipelines in Jenkinsfile.
Scalability & Maintenance
As teams grow and pipeline demands increase, scaling and maintenance become key factors.
Bamboo
Data Center offers HA clustering, build resilience, auto-scaling; server end-of-life encourages Data Center migration.
Jenkins
Scales via controller-agent; CloudBees Operations Center provides centralized management, but infrastructure and plugin compatibility remain user's responsibility.
Extensibility & Ecosystem
The ability to extend and customize your CI/CD platform affects how well it fits your specific needs.
Bamboo
~150-app Atlassian Marketplace focused on Atlassian integrations; custom scripting for other tools.
Jenkins
~1,900 plugins—anything from legacy mainframe to cloud-native services; community-driven extensions.
Security & Compliance
Security needs and compliance requirements play a major role in CI/CD tool selection.
Bamboo
Built-in SAST/DAST, dependency scanning, audit logs, LDAP/Crowd integration, environment-level permissions.
Jenkins
Core RBAC, CSRF protection, credentials store; security and compliance tooling via community plugins.
Cost & Licensing
Budget constraints and licensing models can impact the long-term total cost of ownership (TCO) of your CI/CD solution.
Bamboo
Proprietary, per-remote-agent pricing; annual maintenance; free for OSS/non-profits.
Jenkins
Free MIT license; infrastructure, maintenance, and optional CloudBees support are the only costs.