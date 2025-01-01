Atlassian Bamboo vs Jenkins

Choosing between Bamboo and Jenkins

Choosing the right CI/CD solution impacts developer productivity and delivery speed. Both tools offer distinct approaches to the build-test-deploy pipeline. This comparison examines the technical strengths and limitations of each platform, focusing on real-world implementation considerations for software teams.

Introduction to Atlassian Bamboo

Bamboo stands out by offering tight integration with other Atlassian products while providing a structured, enterprise-ready pipeline solution. For teams using the Atlassian ecosystem, Bamboo connects code changes to deployments, with built-in support for complex workflows and multiple environments. Its approach to CI/CD balances flexibility with reliability and governance, making it useful for organizations with standardized delivery processes.

Overview

What is Atlassian Bamboo

Atlassian Bamboo was first introduced in 2007 as a Java-based, web application aimed at continuous integration.

Bamboo Specs

Manage plan configuration as code in YAML or Java.

package com.hascode.tutorial;

import com.atlassian.bamboo.specs.api.BambooSpec;
import com.atlassian.bamboo.specs.api.builders.plan.Job;
import com.atlassian.bamboo.specs.api.builders.plan.Plan;
import com.atlassian.bamboo.specs.api.builders.plan.Stage;
import com.atlassian.bamboo.specs.api.builders.project.Project;
import com.atlassian.bamboo.specs.builders.task.ScriptTask;
import com.atlassian.bamboo.specs.util.BambooServer;

/**
 * Plan configuration for Bamboo. Learn more on: <a href="https://confluence.atlassian.com/display/BAMBOO/Bamboo+Specs">https://confluence.atlassian.com/display/BAMBOO/Bamboo+Specs</a>
 */
@BambooSpec
public class PlanSpec {

  /**
   * Run main to publish plan on Bamboo
   */
  public static void main(final String[] args) throws Exception {
    //By default credentials are read from the '.credentials' file.
    BambooServer bambooServer = new BambooServer("http://localhost:8085");

    Plan plan = new PlanSpec().createPlan();

    bambooServer.publish(plan);
  }

  Project project() {
    return new Project()
        .name("Sample Project")
        .description("This is a sample project")
        .key("SAPR");
  }

  Plan createPlan() {
    return new Plan(
        project(),
        "Plan Name", "PLANKEY")
        .description("Plan created from (enter repository url of your plan)")
        .stages(
            new Stage("Test Stage")
                .jobs(new Job("Build and Run", "RUN")
                    .tasks(
                        new ScriptTask().inlineBody("echo Hello World")
                    )
                )
        );
  }


}

Atlassian Ecosystem Integration

Out-of-the-box connectors for Jira, Bitbucket, Confluence, Fisheye, and Opsgenie.

Box with shadows

Scalability with Remote Agents

Add or share agents on demand to scale concurrency.

Connect dots with check marks

What are the trade offs?

Let’s take a look at the advantages and disadvantages of choosing Atlassian Bamboo.

Advantages

Bamboo offers several benefits for teams that prioritize stability, integrated toolchains, and enterprise features.

  1. All-in-One Platform: CI, CD, and build telemetry in a single UI.
  2. Enterprise-Grade Resilience: Data Center edition offers HA, clustering, and disaster recovery.
  3. Predictable, Per-Agent Licensing: Pay only for the remote agents you need.
  4. Native Docker & Cloud Support: Integrates with Docker, AWS CodeDeploy, and major build/test frameworks.

Disadvantages

Bamboo has limitations that might be deal-breakers for some engineering teams

  1. Proprietary, Per-Agent Costs: Can be expensive for small teams and open-source projects.
  2. No Fully Managed SaaS: Only on-premises or Data Center; Bitbucket Pipelines is the cloud alternative.
  3. Smaller Plugin Marketplace: Fewer third-party extensions than Jenkins.
  4. UI Complexity: Test reporting and log exploration can feel rudimentary.
  5. Late Pipeline-as-Code: Specs support is newer and less mature than Jenkinsfiles.

Introduction to Jenkins

Jenkins takes a different approach to CI/CD, focusing on flexibility through plugins and customization. What Jenkins lacks in out-of-the-box polish, it makes up for with adaptability to almost any build scenario or toolchain. For teams that value control over their pipeline architecture and can invest in maintaining their CI/CD infrastructure, Jenkins provides a tested foundation that fits many development processes.

Overview

What is Jenkins

Jenkins began in 2004 as the Hudson project, created by Kohsuke Kawaguchi at Sun Microsystems, and was renamed to Jenkins in 2011 following a community vote after a trademark dispute with Oracle.

Pipeline as Code

Declarative and scripted pipelines via Jenkinsfile.

pipeline {
    agent any

    stages {
        stage('Build') {
            steps {
                echo 'Building..'
            }
        }
        stage('Test') {
            steps {
                echo 'Testing..'
            }
        }
        stage('Deploy') {
            steps {
                echo 'Deploying....'
            }
        }
    }
}

Rich Plugin Ecosystem

Over 1,900 plugins for VCS, build tools, notifications, and more.

Tower and Logos

Automation Server

Orchestrates build, test, and deploy across platforms.

Lots of connected dots

What are the trade offs?

Let’s take a look at the advantages and disadvantages of choosing Jenkins.

Advantages

Jenkins provides several strengths that explain its wide adoption across the industry.

  1. Free & Open-Source: No per-agent or per-user fees; MIT-licensed.
  2. Maximum Extensibility: Plugin-driven customization for virtually any use case.
  3. Polyglot Support: Integrates with Git, SVN, Mercurial, Perforce, Ant, Maven, Gradle, Docker, and scripts.
  4. Large Community & Commercial Support: Active community plus CloudBees enterprise offerings.

Disadvantages

Jenkins comes with some challenges that teams should think about before adoption.

  1. Maintenance Overhead: Frequent plugin updates and compatibility testing needed.
  2. Complicated Plugin Management: Dependency chains can break builds and introduce security holes.
  3. Legacy Interface: Jenkins' core UI feels outdated by modern standards, and its once-promising modern interface (Blue Ocean) has been deprecated.
  4. No Native SaaS: Must self-host or use CloudBees; no first-party cloud service.

How do Bamboo and Jenkins compare?

The detailed comparison between Bamboo and Jenkins reveals fundamental differences in architecture, operational model, and ecosystem integration. When evaluating these CI/CD platforms for your organization, consider these five critical dimensions that highlight their distinct approaches to solving similar problems. Each factor contributes significantly to the overall developer experience, operational overhead, and long-term scalability of your delivery pipeline.

Setup & Configuration

The initial setup differs between these tools, showing their different views about CI/CD management.

Bamboo

Install server/Data Center, configure agents and Specs or UI plans; upgrades managed centrally.

Jenkins

Deploy WAR/container, install plugins manually, configure agents via UI/XML, store pipelines in Jenkinsfile.

Scalability & Maintenance

As teams grow and pipeline demands increase, scaling and maintenance become key factors.

Bamboo

Data Center offers HA clustering, build resilience, auto-scaling; server end-of-life encourages Data Center migration.

Jenkins

Scales via controller-agent; CloudBees Operations Center provides centralized management, but infrastructure and plugin compatibility remain user's responsibility.

Extensibility & Ecosystem

The ability to extend and customize your CI/CD platform affects how well it fits your specific needs.

Bamboo

~150-app Atlassian Marketplace focused on Atlassian integrations; custom scripting for other tools.

Jenkins

~1,900 plugins—anything from legacy mainframe to cloud-native services; community-driven extensions.

Security & Compliance

Security needs and compliance requirements play a major role in CI/CD tool selection.

Bamboo

Built-in SAST/DAST, dependency scanning, audit logs, LDAP/Crowd integration, environment-level permissions.

Jenkins

Core RBAC, CSRF protection, credentials store; security and compliance tooling via community plugins.

Cost & Licensing

Budget constraints and licensing models can impact the long-term total cost of ownership (TCO) of your CI/CD solution.

Bamboo

Proprietary, per-remote-agent pricing; annual maintenance; free for OSS/non-profits.

Jenkins

Free MIT license; infrastructure, maintenance, and optional CloudBees support are the only costs.

Which tool should you pick?

Your choice between Bamboo and Jenkins should match your team's needs, existing toolchain, and operational priorities.

Atlassian Bamboo is ideal for:

  1. Teams already embedded in Jira, Bitbucket, and Confluence workflows.
  2. Enterprises requiring built-in HA, disaster recovery, and centralized upgrades.
  3. Projects with strict compliance needs leveraging native security scans and audit logs.
  4. Kubernetes-centric DevOps groups using Data Center auto-scaling.
  5. Organizations migrating from Jenkins seeking quick import and lower ops overhead.
  6. Companies that prefer a turnkey, end-to-end pipeline rather than assembling discrete tools.
  7. Mid-sized teams valuing predictable licensing and vendor SLAs.

Jenkins is ideal for:

  1. Organizations wanting custom workflows and deep plugin-driven customization.
  2. Mixed environments spanning legacy and modern VCS, build tools, and platforms.
  3. Multi-cloud or on-prem pipelines with no vendor lock-in.
  4. Teams comfortable managing open-source CI infrastructure and avoiding per-agent fees.
  5. Complex pipelines with conditionals, loops, and parallel branches via scripted pipelines.
  6. Organizations with existing Jenkins/Blue Ocean expertise and back-end investments.

Are you looking for a better CI experience?

Accelerate the path to production with CI/CD honed for AI-assisted speed and volume. World-class teams standardize on Buildkite to boost productivity.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events
  8. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025