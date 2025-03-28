  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Changelog
  4. /
  5. Agent registration tokens can now be set to expire

Agent registration tokens can now be set to expire

We're introducing expiry timestamps for agent registration tokens in response to customer feedback around security compliance and token lifecycle management.

You can now set an expiry time when creating tokens via both GraphQL (expiresAt) and REST (expires_at) APIs. The timestamp must be in ISO8601 format (2025-01-01T00:00:00Z).

This change enables automated token rotation through API integration, replacing the previous manual rotation process for long-lived tokens.

Important details:

  • Existing tokens will continue to work without expiry
  • Expired tokens will prevent new agent registrations but won't affect currently connected agents
  • The UI will display tokens as "expired" after their expiry date
  • Expiry dates cannot be modified after token creation
  • There is no maximum expiry duration but a minimum of 10 minutes in the future is required

Below is a GraphQL example showing the creation of a token with an expiry.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
mutation createToken {
  clusterAgentTokenCreate(input: {
    organizationId: "",
    description: "a token with an expiration",
    clusterId:"",
    expiresAt: "2026-01-01T00:00:00Z"
  }) {
    tokenValue
  }
}

Chris

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025
Privacy policy Terms of service