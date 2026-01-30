Pricing

Compare features across each plan

Plan details

Free Plan

$0

Start an all-access trial
+

Pipelines

Expand to see 9 features
Dynamic pipelines
Self-hosted agents
Up to 10 concurrent jobs

Active users
Up to 5
Build retention
30 days
Artifact retention
30 days
Artifact storage
50GB/month
Artifact downloads
250GB/month
Waterfall view
Pause queues
+

Test Suites

Expand to see 4 features
Test executions
250k/month

Workflows
Test history window
24 hours
Test splitting
+

Package Registries

Expand to see 2 features
Storage & transfer
1GB indexed + distributed/month

Private registries
+

Hosted Agents

Expand to see 8 features
Linux vCPU minutes
Up to 2,000 mins/month

Small only

Linux vCPU concurrency
Up to 20 vCPU
Linux shapes
Small

AMD64 only

M4 Mac vCPU minutes
M4 Mac vCPU concurrency
M4 Mac shapes
Git mirror volumes
Custom agent images
+

Team management

Expand to see 1 features
Team permissions
+

Security & audit

Expand to see 1 features
GitHub auth

Pro Plan

$30 per active user/month

Start an all-access trial
+

Pipelines

Expand to see 11 features
Dynamic pipelines
Self-hosted agents
Up to 250

10 included, then $3.50 agent/month

Active users
Up to 50
Build retention
90 days
Artifact retention
30 days
Artifact storage
250GB/month
Artifact downloads
2.5TB/month
Waterfall view
Pause queues
GitHub Enterprise support
Bitbucket Server support
+

Test Suites

Expand to see 4 features
Test executions
1M/month included

Then $15/M executions

Workflows
1 workflow

Includes test state management and auto-quarantine

Test history window
7 days
Test splitting
+

Package Registries

Expand to see 3 features
Storage & transfer
20GB included

Private registries
Arbitrary files
+

Hosted Agents

Expand to see 9 features
Linux vCPU minutes
4,000 mins/month included

Additional at per-minute rates

Linux vCPU concurrency
Up to 256 vCPU
Linux shapes
Small, Medium, Large

AMD64 only

M4 Mac vCPU minutes
Pay-as-you-go

Additional at per-minute rates

M4 Mac vCPU concurrency
Up to 48 vCPU
M4 Mac shapes
Medium, Large
Git mirror volumes
Custom agent images
Cache volumes
+

Team management

Expand to see 1 features
Team permissions
+

Security & audit

Expand to see 4 features
GitHub auth
Signed pipelines
Single sign on
API access overview
+

Support & billing

Expand to see 1 features
Priority email support

Enterprise Plan

Custom

Contact sales
+

Pipelines

Expand to see 12 features
Dynamic pipelines
Self-hosted agents
Unlimited

Volume discounts

Active users
Unlimited

30 user minimum

Build retention
1 year + historical export
Artifact retention
Custom
Artifact storage
Custom
Artifact downloads
Custom
Waterfall view
Pause queues
GitHub Enterprise support
Bitbucket Server support
Pipeline templates
+

Test Suites

Expand to see 5 features
Test executions
Custom

Workflows
Custom

Set custom quarantine rules

Test history window
28 days
Test splitting
Data warehouse export
Coming soon
+

Package Registries

Expand to see 4 features
Storage & transfer
Custom

Private registries
Arbitrary files
Software (SLSA) provenance
+

Hosted Agents

Expand to see 11 features
Linux vCPU minutes
Volume discounts
Linux vCPU concurrency
Custom
Linux shapes
Larger sizes available

ARM64 available on request

M4 Mac vCPU minutes
Volume discounts
M4 Mac vCPU concurrency
Custom
M4 Mac shapes
Medium, Large
Git mirror volumes
Custom agent images
Cache volumes
Internal container registry
Remote Docker builds
+

Team management

Expand to see 3 features
Team permissions
Member permissions
Custom announcement banners
+

Security & audit

Expand to see 10 features
GitHub auth
Signed pipelines
Single sign on
API access overview
SCIM, custom SAML & ADFS
Private log storage
Activity log
Inactive user list
Inactive API token revocation
SSO session IP address pinning
+

Support & billing

Expand to see 6 features
Priority email support
Enterprise support
Slack Connect
Platform uptime commitment
Invoice payment
Consolidated billing

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Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Public pipelines
  3. Test Engine
  4. Package Registries
  5. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  6. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Example pipelines
  5. Plugins
  6. Webinars
  7. Case studies
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  10. CI/CD perspectives

Company

  1. About
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  5. Brand assets
  6. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for MLOps
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Compare

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  2. Buildkite vs Depot

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