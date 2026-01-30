Pricing
Compare features across each plan
Plan details
+
−
Pipelines
Expand to see 12 features
Pipelines
Dynamic pipelines
✓
✓
✓
Self-hosted agents
Up to 10 concurrent jobs
Up to 250
10 included, then $3.50 agent/month
Unlimited
Volume discounts
Active users
Up to 5
Up to 50
Unlimited
30 user minimum
Build retention
30 days
90 days
1 year + historical export
Artifact retention
30 days
30 days
Custom
Artifact storage
50GB/month
250GB/month
Custom
Artifact downloads
250GB/month
2.5TB/month
Custom
Waterfall view
✓
✓
✓
Pause queues
✓
✓
✓
GitHub Enterprise support
—
✓
✓
Bitbucket Server support
—
✓
✓
Pipeline templates
—
—
✓
+
−
Test Suites
Expand to see 5 features
Test Suites
Test executions
250k/month
1M/month included
Then $15/M executions
Custom
Workflows
—
1 workflow
Includes test state management and auto-quarantine
Custom
Set custom quarantine rules
Test history window
24 hours
7 days
28 days
Test splitting
✓
✓
✓
Data warehouse export
Coming soon
—
—
✓
+
−
Package Registries
Expand to see 4 features
Package Registries
Storage & transfer
1GB indexed + distributed/month
20GB included
Custom
Private registries
✓
✓
✓
Arbitrary files
—
✓
✓
Software (SLSA) provenance
—
—
✓
+
−
Hosted Agents
Expand to see 11 features
Hosted Agents
Linux vCPU minutes
Up to 2,000 mins/month
Small only
4,000 mins/month included
Additional at per-minute rates
Volume discounts
Linux vCPU concurrency
Up to 20 vCPU
Up to 256 vCPU
Custom
Linux shapes
Small
AMD64 only
Small, Medium, Large
AMD64 only
Larger sizes available
ARM64 available on request
M4 Mac vCPU minutes
—
Pay-as-you-go
Additional at per-minute rates
Volume discounts
M4 Mac vCPU concurrency
—
Up to 48 vCPU
Custom
M4 Mac shapes
—
Medium, Large
Medium, Large
Git mirror volumes
✓
✓
✓
Custom agent images
✓
✓
✓
Cache volumes
—
✓
✓
Internal container registry
—
—
✓
Remote Docker builds
—
—
✓
+
−
Team management
Expand to see 3 features
Team management
Team permissions
✓
✓
✓
Member permissions
—
—
✓
Custom announcement banners
—
—
✓
+
−
Security & audit
Expand to see 10 features
Security & audit
GitHub auth
✓
✓
✓
Signed pipelines
—
✓
✓
Single sign on
—
✓
✓
API access overview
—
✓
✓
SCIM, custom SAML & ADFS
—
—
✓
Private log storage
—
—
✓
Activity log
—
—
✓
Inactive user list
—
—
✓
Inactive API token revocation
—
—
✓
SSO session IP address pinning
—
—
✓
+
−
Support & billing
Expand to see 6 features
Support & billing
Priority email support
—
✓
✓
Enterprise support
—
—
✓
Slack Connect
—
—
✓
Platform uptime commitment
—
—
✓
Invoice payment
—
—
✓
Consolidated billing
—
—
✓
+
−
Pipelines
Expand to see 9 features
Pipelines
Dynamic pipelines
✓
Self-hosted agents
Up to 10 concurrent jobs
Active users
Up to 5
Build retention
30 days
Artifact retention
30 days
Artifact storage
50GB/month
Artifact downloads
250GB/month
Waterfall view
✓
Pause queues
✓
+
−
Test Suites
Expand to see 4 features
Test Suites
Test executions
250k/month
Workflows
—
Test history window
24 hours
Test splitting
✓
+
−
Package Registries
Expand to see 2 features
Package Registries
Storage & transfer
1GB indexed + distributed/month
Private registries
✓
+
−
Hosted Agents
Expand to see 8 features
Hosted Agents
Linux vCPU minutes
Up to 2,000 mins/month
Small only
Linux vCPU concurrency
Up to 20 vCPU
Linux shapes
Small
AMD64 only
M4 Mac vCPU minutes
—
M4 Mac vCPU concurrency
—
M4 Mac shapes
—
Git mirror volumes
✓
Custom agent images
✓
+
−
Team management
Expand to see 1 features
Team management
Team permissions
✓
+
−
Security & audit
Expand to see 1 features
Security & audit
GitHub auth
✓
+
−
Pipelines
Expand to see 11 features
Pipelines
Dynamic pipelines
✓
Self-hosted agents
Up to 250
10 included, then $3.50 agent/month
Active users
Up to 50
Build retention
90 days
Artifact retention
30 days
Artifact storage
250GB/month
Artifact downloads
2.5TB/month
Waterfall view
✓
Pause queues
✓
GitHub Enterprise support
✓
Bitbucket Server support
✓
+
−
Test Suites
Expand to see 4 features
Test Suites
Test executions
1M/month included
Then $15/M executions
Workflows
1 workflow
Includes test state management and auto-quarantine
Test history window
7 days
Test splitting
✓
+
−
Package Registries
Expand to see 3 features
Package Registries
Storage & transfer
20GB included
Private registries
✓
Arbitrary files
✓
+
−
Hosted Agents
Expand to see 9 features
Hosted Agents
Linux vCPU minutes
4,000 mins/month included
Additional at per-minute rates
Linux vCPU concurrency
Up to 256 vCPU
Linux shapes
Small, Medium, Large
AMD64 only
M4 Mac vCPU minutes
Pay-as-you-go
Additional at per-minute rates
M4 Mac vCPU concurrency
Up to 48 vCPU
M4 Mac shapes
Medium, Large
Git mirror volumes
✓
Custom agent images
✓
Cache volumes
✓
+
−
Team management
Expand to see 1 features
Team management
Team permissions
✓
+
−
Security & audit
Expand to see 4 features
Security & audit
GitHub auth
✓
Signed pipelines
✓
Single sign on
✓
API access overview
✓
+
−
Support & billing
Expand to see 1 features
Support & billing
Priority email support
✓
+
−
Pipelines
Expand to see 12 features
Pipelines
Dynamic pipelines
✓
Self-hosted agents
Unlimited
Volume discounts
Active users
Unlimited
30 user minimum
Build retention
1 year + historical export
Artifact retention
Custom
Artifact storage
Custom
Artifact downloads
Custom
Waterfall view
✓
Pause queues
✓
GitHub Enterprise support
✓
Bitbucket Server support
✓
Pipeline templates
✓
+
−
Test Suites
Expand to see 5 features
Test Suites
Test executions
Custom
Workflows
Custom
Set custom quarantine rules
Test history window
28 days
Test splitting
✓
Data warehouse export
Coming soon
✓
+
−
Package Registries
Expand to see 4 features
Package Registries
Storage & transfer
Custom
Private registries
✓
Arbitrary files
✓
Software (SLSA) provenance
✓
+
−
Hosted Agents
Expand to see 11 features
Hosted Agents
Linux vCPU minutes
Volume discounts
Linux vCPU concurrency
Custom
Linux shapes
Larger sizes available
ARM64 available on request
M4 Mac vCPU minutes
Volume discounts
M4 Mac vCPU concurrency
Custom
M4 Mac shapes
Medium, Large
Git mirror volumes
✓
Custom agent images
✓
Cache volumes
✓
Internal container registry
✓
Remote Docker builds
✓
+
−
Team management
Expand to see 3 features
Team management
Team permissions
✓
Member permissions
✓
Custom announcement banners
✓
+
−
Security & audit
Expand to see 10 features
Security & audit
GitHub auth
✓
Signed pipelines
✓
Single sign on
✓
API access overview
✓
SCIM, custom SAML & ADFS
✓
Private log storage
✓
Activity log
✓
Inactive user list
✓
Inactive API token revocation
✓
SSO session IP address pinning
✓
+
−
Support & billing
Expand to see 6 features
Support & billing
Priority email support
✓
Enterprise support
✓
Slack Connect
✓
Platform uptime commitment
✓
Invoice payment
✓
Consolidated billing
✓
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