You deserve better CI
You read The Pragmatic Engineer to learn how great software teams actually work. Buildkite is engineered for the scale agents are creating, powering software used by 1,000,000,000 people daily.
Free to start. No credit card required.
100,000+ concurrent runners? No problem.
Parallelize, fan-out and orchestrate at depths a slightly faster runner won’t reach as agentic codegen blows up your build queue.
Orchestration and CI
Buildkite reads each commit, generates the right pipeline at runtime, and runs it across unlimited concurrent agents on your infra, ours, or both.Learn more
Fast feedback cycles
Unlimited parallelism to run test, builds, and checks simultaneously to reduce time to results.
Flexible primitives
Dynamic pipelines, wait steps, block steps, trigger steps, LLM integrations and conditional logic give you complete workflow control.
CI developers love
Customizable build annotations, clear build visibility and easy to navigate steps.
ML and agentic workflows
When codegen 5x or 50x your PR volume, Buildkite runs only what each change touches. Our first-party MCP lets those agents trigger and read pipelines directly.Learn more
Buildkite’s MCP server
Connect AI tools to pipeline data with precision log access and token optimization.
Universal Pipeline Triggers
Trigger builds from anywhere—API calls, webhooks, or custom integrations, all with complete control.
Connect to LLM providers
Easily connect LLMs to your pipelines with your own API key or use our account to get started instantly.
View demos using the components
Explore real-world implementation with diagrams and implementation guides.
Testing and optimization
Buildkite splits your test suite across agents and flags flaky tests the moment they surface, so a green build still means green as change volume climbs.Learn more
React in real time
Tag flaky tests instantly and route them to AI agents for resolution — all before your build finishes.
Customize Workflows
Configure your flaky test response with workflows for different test types and teams.
Comprehensive test analytics
Unified visibility across unit, integration, and end-to-end tests to track performance and identify issues.
Supply chain security
In Buildkite every artifact is signed, provenance-tracked to SLSA, and scanned for license and threat risk. Wholly traceable back to the commit that produced it.Learn more
Secure delivery
Stay in control of all your assets.
Accelerate build times
Access the next @latest in minutes not hours.
Consolidate tooling
One tool to package them all.
Latest webinars
33 minutes
Monorepos at scale: Building CI for 1,000 daily commits at Uber
Learn the strategies Uber uses to keep their builds fast and the challenges they’ve faced along the way.
Mike Morgan
42 minutes
How Rippling reduced cost and improved developer experience by moving CI to spot instances
Learn how Rippling optimizes CI/CD with Buildkite and AWS spot instances, including cost evaluation, managing spot challenges, ensuring fast builds, and maintaining developer experience.
Mike Morgan
Customer stories
CI/CD pipelines with agentic AI: How to create self-correcting monorepos
How our team introduced GenAI into CI pipelines to create self-correcting pull requests, automizing the update of hundreds of dependencies in large monorepos
elastic.co ↗
How Cruise migrated its monorepo CI from VMs to Kubernetes
500 engineers, tens of thousands of jobs, and a 300GB monorepo: "Buildkite gave us that control and allowed us to optimize for our unique scale."
lgtmnewsletter.substack.com ↗
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Everything unlocked. A real human on standby. Go build something.Play with Buildkite →
Let us help you
Talk with our team to discover how our range of offerings and premium support options can help your organization deliver software at scale.