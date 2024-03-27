The Pragmatic Engineer × Buildkite

You deserve better CI

You read The Pragmatic Engineer to learn how great software teams actually work. Buildkite is engineered for the scale agents are creating, powering software used by 1,000,000,000 people daily.

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Customers

100,000+ concurrent runners? No problem.

Parallelize, fan-out and orchestrate at depths a slightly faster runner won’t reach as agentic codegen blows up your build queue.

Orchestration and CI

Buildkite reads each commit, generates the right pipeline at runtime, and runs it across unlimited concurrent agents on your infra, ours, or both.

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Fast feedback cycles

Unlimited parallelism to run test, builds, and checks simultaneously to reduce time to results.

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Flexible primitives

Dynamic pipelines, wait steps, block steps, trigger steps, LLM integrations and conditional logic give you complete workflow control.

Pipeline visuals with a confirmation step before proceeding and unnecessary steps skipped.

CI developers love

Customizable build annotations, clear build visibility and easy to navigate steps.

Buildkite dashboard

ML and agentic workflows

When codegen 5x or 50x your PR volume, Buildkite runs only what each change touches. Our first-party MCP lets those agents trigger and read pipelines directly.

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Buildkite’s MCP server

Connect AI tools to pipeline data with precision log access and token optimization.

Connect to Buildkite’s MCP server.

Universal Pipeline Triggers

Trigger builds from anywhere—API calls, webhooks, or custom integrations, all with complete control.

Universal Pipeline Triggers.

Connect to LLM providers

Easily connect LLMs to your pipelines with your own API key or use our account to get started instantly.

Connect to foundation model providers.

View demos using the components

Explore real-world implementation with diagrams and implementation guides.

Buildkite dashboard

Testing and optimization

Buildkite splits your test suite across agents and flags flaky tests the moment they surface, so a green build still means green as change volume climbs.

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React in real time

Tag flaky tests instantly and route them to AI agents for resolution — all before your build finishes.

Customize Workflows

Configure your flaky test response with workflows for different test types and teams.

Comprehensive test analytics

Unified visibility across unit, integration, and end-to-end tests to track performance and identify issues.

:rspec: Rspec
:ruby: minitest
:jest: Jest
:mocha: Mocha
:cypress: Cypress
:jasmine: Jasmine
:playwright: Playwright
:swift: Swift
:android: Android
:pytest: pytest
:golang: Go
:junit: JUnit
:dotnet: .NET
:elixir: Elixir
:rust: Rust

Supply chain security

In Buildkite every artifact is signed, provenance-tracked to SLSA, and scanned for license and threat risk. Wholly traceable back to the commit that produced it.

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Secure delivery

Stay in control of all your assets.

Buildkite dashboard

Accelerate build times

Access the next @latest in minutes not hours.

Buildkite dashboard

Consolidate tooling

One tool to package them all.

Buildkite dashboard

Latest webinars

Buildkite presenter Mike Morgan with Uber engineering team members discussing monorepos at scale, as Uber builds a CI system to handle 1,000 daily commits

33 minutes

Monorepos at scale: Building CI for 1,000 daily commits at Uber

Learn the strategies Uber uses to keep their builds fast and the challenges they’ve faced along the way.

Headshot of Mike Morgan

Mike Morgan
Buildkite presenter Mike Morgan with Rippling team members discussing reducing infrastructure cost through moving CI to AWS spot instances

42 minutes

How Rippling reduced cost and improved developer experience by moving CI to spot instances

Learn how Rippling optimizes CI/CD with Buildkite and AWS spot instances, including cost evaluation, managing spot challenges, ensuring fast builds, and maintaining developer experience.

Headshot of Mike Morgan

Mike Morgan
Fair’s migration from Jenkins to Buildkite

41 minutes

Celebrating Faire’s migration from Jenkins to Buildkite

Why this CI/CD transformation deserved a party

Headshot of Spriha TuckerHeadshot of Ben Poland

Spriha Tucker and Ben Poland

Customer stories

Browser showing blog post from Elastic Search Labs

CI/CD pipelines with agentic AI: How to create self-correcting monorepos

How our team introduced GenAI into CI pipelines to create self-correcting pull requests, automizing the update of hundreds of dependencies in large monorepos

elastic.co ↗

A browser showing the blog post by Cruise

How Cruise migrated its monorepo CI from VMs to Kubernetes

500 engineers, tens of thousands of jobs, and a 300GB monorepo: "Buildkite gave us that control and allowed us to optimize for our unique scale."

lgtmnewsletter.substack.com ↗

A browser showing the reddit post from Reddit Engineering

Our Buildkite Brings All the Devs to the Yard: (Re)Building Reddit Mobile CI in 2025

We overhauled CI for our mobile teams, slashing build times by 50% while boosting stability and developer sentiment. Here's how we did it.

reddit.com ↗

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