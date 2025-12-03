╭ Upcoming Events ────────────────────────────────────────╮
Meet the Buildkite team at AWS re:Invent
When: 1—4 December, 2025
Location: The Venetian Expo, Las Vegas - Booth #1760
Buildkite & Friends Happy Hour
When: 3 December 2025
Time: 7:00pm - 10:00pm
Location: 1923 Prohibition Bar, The Venetian
Customer Webinars
Wayfair
How Wayfair’s AI Solution Transformed Developer Feedback Loops
Affirm
How Affirm transformed its massive 10GB monorepo from hours to minutes
Tinder
How Tinder built and open-sourced Bazel-diff to transform their CI/CD at scale
Faire
Celebrating Faire’s migration from Jenkins to Buildkite
Uber
Monorepos at scale: Building CI for 1,000 daily commits at Uber
Rippling
How Rippling reduced CI/CD costs by 50% with AWS Spot Instances
Super Orbital
Building containers on Kubernetes: How to get unstuck
Blogs
Nov 06
Kubernetes with Buildkite: faster, simpler, and ready for scale
Oct 10
What's new in the Buildkite MCP server
Oct 02
Introducing Test Engine Workflows
Jul 15
Announcing Migration Services
Jun 20
Automating Jenkins with JCasC (Configuration as Code)
Jun 20
Creating custom HTML build descriptions in Jenkins
Apr 23
Building and packaging a Python library with Bazel
Apr 21
Setting up a self-hosted Bazel remote cache on AWS with Terraform
Apr 01
Fully dynamic pipelines with Bazel and Buildkite
Mar 20
Understanding the SLSA framework
Dec 18
Beyond basic test splitting: Buildkite's approach to test suite parallelization
Nov 15
How the world's leading software companies reduce build times through efficient testing
Oct 09
Build systems in the age of AI-assisted coding
Jan 10
Session IP address pinning for dual-stack IPv6
Oct 12
Paved with good intentions: The story of fix-buildkite-agent-builds-permissions
Sep 25
Goodbye integers, hello UUIDs
Unblock Conf
- Bazel: How Bazel built its CI system on top of Buildkite
- Wix: 6 Challenges Wix faced while building a super CI pipeline
- Datadog: Visibility into your CI pipeline’s performance
- Honeycomb: How to integrate your Buildkite pipelines with Honeycomb
- Uber: Building Fast, Reliable, and Scalable CI at Uber with Buildkite
- Twilio: Zero to Kubernetes GitOps with Buildkite
