Teams and outputs grow. Systems evolve. Your CI should keep up.

Most CI tools are built for quick setup and simple workflows. They work fine until complexity shows up: larger repos, heavier test suites, distributed systems, mixed infra, compute decisions, fast-moving teams… and that’s before we add generated code to the mix.

That’s where we become the clear choice.

Buildkite gives teams a platform they can shape, extend, and rely on with a system that becomes more valuable as your engineering practice grows. We don’t hide your complexity. We support it in a way that remains clear, predictable, and fast.

Configurable pipelines you can trust

We provide a high-performance orchestration engine that can run thousands of jobs in parallel across your infra, our compute, or both. We don’t impose limits, hidden throttles, or rigid runner models. As pipelines grow more complex, we remain reliable and fast so your team can run CI that matches your system’s actual needs without forcing architectural compromise.

Reliable results, regardless of speed or scale

We keep your testing feedback loop tight and trustworthy. Consistent, insightful feedback builds trust across your teams. That stability compounds over time; fewer reruns, fewer surprises, fewer bottlenecks. We distribute heavy suites intelligently, isolates flaky tests, and make failures unmistakably clear. When devs trust the results, teams ship faster because they’re not fighting their CI. With us, you get speed and reliability at the same time, no trade-offs.

AI that accelerates, not destabilises

AI can speed up how you write and review code, but only if your delivery system stays clear, predictable, and aligned with your intent. We have designed Buildkite to support agentic workflows without adding noise or uncertainty. Your pipelines can adapt in real-time based on code changes, test results, or agent input while you stay in control of orchestration and automation through your system.

We help AI amplify your workflow instead of drifting into confusion. Agents connect to your pipelines with precise, cached context that stays accurate and token efficient. You compose what to automate, where the guardrails sit, and how insight returns to developers. We give you the clear signals, predictable behavior, and structured environment needed to run AI-powered delivery without ever putting reliability at risk.

A dependable backbone for your assets

Artifacts and packages are essential to how modern systems operate. We provide fast, secure, structured delivery without making you maintain buckets or scripts. Everything stays versioned, traceable, and under your policies. This consistency keeps your pipelines clean and your teams focused on real work.

Modern mobile CI without the build farm chaos

Mobile teams gain predictable, reliable pipelines across both iOS and Android. We provide the latest Mac hardware, strong caching, streamlined signing, and unified workflows that remove the fragility typically found in mobile CI devtools. Through our platform, build times drop, reliability increases, and pipelines stop feeling like special cases that require constant upkeep.

Clear signals, no noisy dashboards

Our market-leading UI provides immediate visibility you need to understand pipeline behavior and system health without overwhelming you. Staying quiet by default and surfacing insight only when it matters keeps your engineering environment calm and predictable, providing you with clarity, not noise.

Run anywhere, scale everywhere

We built Buildkite to work with hybrid and multi-cloud environments from day one. You can run agents on your own infrastructure, in the cloud, or in our hosted fleets, all within one unified platform. Your architecture stays yours. We adapt to it.

Control that matches your org boundaries

We respect real security requirements: private workloads, strict access control, clear audit trails, and customer-owned execution when needed. You choose how and where everything runs, staying in control of your pipelines, your secrets and your data.

A system that fits your workflow

Our UX principles core focus are clarity and usability. Pipelines are written in code. Our UI is minimal and intentional. We feel stable and unobtrusive. Always staying out of the way unless something requires attention, with us your teams get a CI system that supports their work instead of interrupting it.

We built Buildkite to be a long-term foundation you can trust. As your system grows, your architecture evolves, your workloads increase, our platform remains steady.

For over a decade, customers who ship to billions of daily users have stress-tested Buildkite without fail. We don’t introduce uncertainty, create new bottlenecks or force you into decisions that trade trust for convenience.

Your CI should be a trusted foundation across the lifetime of your system. Buildkite behaves the same way when you have ten engineers as it does when you have a thousand or more. Insights are immediate. Pipelines and builds get faster. Signals stay clear. Consistency is the real measure of a trustworthy tool.