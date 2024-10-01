Join us for an exclusive partner roadshow event with AWS, where we delve into how software delivery is transforming to support // AI-assisted coding in the Generative AI era.
AI-assisted coding can enable faster, more efficient software development – allowing engineers to focus on innovation.
However, traditional software delivery systems can’t scale to support the additional load. Discover how leading companies are tackling this challenge and achieving breakthroughs in software delivery at scale.
This event will provide insights into emerging trends, real-world use cases, and practical strategies to harness the power of GenAI, ensuring your teams stay ahead in an evolving digital landscape.
1 October 2024
5:30pm - 8:00pm
AWS Office7 W 34th St. New York, NY 10001, USA11th floor
Food and beverage will be served
Stay awhile and listen
Matt Walker
Director of Solution Architects
When it comes to professional skills, Matt has the uncanny ability to translate customer technical requirements towards larger business goals and the value a platform provides.
At Contentful, Matt was instrumental in helping customers leverage the platform to achieve both technical and business goals (often times making customers look good to their management teams). Now at Buildkite, Matt is building out our Solution Architect function to make sure we're crafting the best delivery systems at scale for our customers.
He has experience as a developer, professional services engineer, solution engineer, and product manager. Matt hails from Oregon in the Pacific Northwest of the US where he spends equal time hiking the trails and playing DDR 🕺. Matt's superpower is that he can juggle both bowling pins 🎳 and customer needs with equal alacrity.
Pradyut Bafna
GenAI & ML ISV Partners Leader
Pradyut Bafna is a seasoned technology executive at the forefront of Generative AI (GenAI), Machine Learning (ML), and Cloud Data Analytics. As the Americas Leader for GenAI ISV Partners at Amazon Web Services (AWS), he is a recognized thought leader driving innovation and revenue growth.
His strategic vision and collaborative approach have enabled him to forge key partnerships, drive joint GTM and helped create a comprehensive ecosystem of GenAI and ML partners for AWS customers. As a trusted advisor, Pradyut frequently shares his insights at industry events, advocating for the capabilities of AWS and its partner ecosystem.
Prior to his current role, Pradyut served as the Worldwide Head of Global System Integrators (GSIs) for Data and Analytics Services at AWS, and was also the Senior Director of Global Partner Strategy at SS&C Blue Prism. He has a Masters in Computer Science from Virginia Tech and MBA from Duke University.
Seats are limited, don't miss out!