When it comes to professional skills, Matt has the uncanny ability to translate customer technical requirements towards larger business goals and the value a platform provides.

At Contentful, Matt was instrumental in helping customers leverage the platform to achieve both technical and business goals (often times making customers look good to their management teams). Now at Buildkite, Matt is building out our Solution Architect function to make sure we're crafting the best delivery systems at scale for our customers.

He has experience as a developer, professional services engineer, solution engineer, and product manager. Matt hails from Oregon in the Pacific Northwest of the US where he spends equal time hiking the trails and playing DDR 🕺. Matt's superpower is that he can juggle both bowling pins 🎳 and customer needs with equal alacrity.