Technical Product Manager - Pipelines

About The Role

Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. And our CI/CD platform is used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.



We're looking for a Technical Product Managers to join our Pipelines teams, and help design the future of a platform that’s used every day by some of the best software teams in the world. You’ll spend time working directly with customers and collaborate closely with engineers and designers, plan and deliver changes that meaningfully improve how our customers ship software.

You’ll report to a Senior Product Manager in the Pipelines team.



Your typical day may include:

Collaborating with your Engineering Manager, and the engineers in your team, to deliver the right outcomes

Understanding and helping resolve the issues that come up in the teams day to day.

Tracking outcomes for features that are being built and reporting on them.

Working with the team to translate the roadmap goals into well-defined pieces of work for the team to build

Collaborating with other product teams to deliver the features planned in our roadmap.

Work closely with a Senior Product Manager in the Pipelines team to track capacity and keep all teams unblocked

Doing user research with the Senior Product Manager in Pipelines to understand the customer needs and build the right thing at the right time

Working with customer support and sales teams to gather and prioritize customer issues and feedback, and communicate it to the product team for action

Working with Sales to answer some questions about an upcoming launch, and ensure that sales enablement materials are prepared beforehand

Working closely with the Product Marketing Manager to announce upcoming features

Collaborating with technical writers and designers to create clear, concise and consistent documentation for new features, including user guides, release notes, public blog posts and API documentation

Collaborating with our platform team to understand the infrastructure requirements for a new product feature your team is building, and ensure that success criteria around scale and performance are defined



This job is for you if you have:

Love solving technical challenges while never losing sight of the customer

A passion for working with product teams, helping them focus and iterate on the right things and measure their success

Exposure to running cloud software or platforms at scale

An understanding of the CI/CD ecosystem and associated technologies

An understanding of programming languages and software development methodologies

Empathy and effective communication skills. We are a remote team, you’ll spend some time on Zoom calls, Linear and Basecamp communicating with the team

An ability to communicate technical information clearly to customers, and non-technical stakeholders across the business

$130,000 - $160,000 AUD

$140,000 - $175,000 NZD