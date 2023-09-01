Technical Product Manager - Pipelines

Build tools for the best
software teams in the world.
Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. And our CI/CD platform is used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.
We're looking for a Technical Product Managers to join our Pipelines teams, and help design the future of a platform that’s used every day by some of the best software teams in the world. You’ll spend time working directly with customers and collaborate closely with engineers and designers, plan and deliver changes that meaningfully improve how our customers ship software.
You’ll report to a Senior Product Manager in the Pipelines team.
Your typical day may include:
Collaborating with your Engineering Manager, and the engineers in your team, to deliver the right outcomes
Understanding and helping resolve the issues that come up in the teams day to day.
Tracking outcomes for features that are being built and reporting on them.
Working with the team to translate the roadmap goals into well-defined pieces of work for the team to build
Collaborating with other product teams to deliver the features planned in our roadmap.
Work closely with a Senior Product Manager in the Pipelines team to track capacity and keep all teams unblocked
Doing user research with the Senior Product Manager in Pipelines to understand the customer needs and build the right thing at the right time
Working with customer support and sales teams to gather and prioritize customer issues and feedback, and communicate it to the product team for action
Working with Sales to answer some questions about an upcoming launch, and ensure that sales enablement materials are prepared beforehand
Working closely with the Product Marketing Manager to announce upcoming features
Collaborating with technical writers and designers to create clear, concise and consistent documentation for new features, including user guides, release notes, public blog posts and API documentation
Collaborating with our platform team to understand the infrastructure requirements for a new product feature your team is building, and ensure that success criteria around scale and performance are defined
This job is for you if you have:
Love solving technical challenges while never losing sight of the customer
A passion for working with product teams, helping them focus and iterate on the right things and measure their success
Exposure to running cloud software or platforms at scale
An understanding of the CI/CD ecosystem and associated technologies
An understanding of programming languages and software development methodologies
Empathy and effective communication skills. We are a remote team, you’ll spend some time on Zoom calls, Linear and Basecamp communicating with the team
An ability to communicate technical information clearly to customers, and non-technical stakeholders across the business
$130,000 - $160,000 AUD
$140,000 - $175,000 NZD
|Timezone
|Australia or New Zealand Time Zones
|Hours
|Full-time
|Role Type
|Permanent
Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚
We have some details at this link which you can fill in. You don’t need to complete every section, just send through any link or document you’re proud of that helps us understand your skillset. This doesn’t have to be a resume, but it can be. There’s also a section to write some words about you and why this role interests you if you like.
If you have any questions or if you’d like to find out more about working at Buildkite, please email careers@buildkite.com
We believe small companies are beautiful, and that small teams can achieve big things. This makes everyone on the team an important part of Buildkite.
We don’t keep set office hours, so you can shift your hours around life’s commitments and non-work activities. Take time out of work for exercise, family or whatever life throws at you.
In a small but growing company, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, and ship work that helps customers.
We’re a globally distributed company, and all our work happens remotely. Work from your home office, a co-working space, or your local cat café.
Invest in your personal and professional development with a yearly budget to spend on travel, conferences, workshops, courses, and books.
We’ll make sure that you and your family have access to comprehensive health and hospital cover, no matter which country you live in.
Take time out to set up a new family, with 6 months of paid leave if you’re the primary carer, and 3 months if you’re secondary. You can use it flexibly, change between primary and secondary, and take the same leave for a still birth. We also keep paying super/401k for 6 months if you take unpaid leave.
Set yourself up with a great work environment, either at home or in a co-working space. With a budget for a desk and chair, and a new computer as well as any other tech, we’ll get you ready to work effectively in your environment. Even if you choose to work from home you will have access to a co-working budget for the days you want to connect with your wider community.
Take care of your health and wellbeing away from the screen, with 6 weeks of paid leave per year, the ability to take time out of work for fitness, and a yearly budget to spend on things like yoga, climbing, personal training, or a day at the zoo.
If you’ve got any questions or issues with the application process, please let us know.