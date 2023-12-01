Support Engineer (DevOps) - Australia / New Zealand

Build tools for the best
software teams in the world.
This is not your average Support Engineer role.
Firstly, you’ll support Buildkite’s enterprise customers. This means closely collaborating with Software Engineering teams at the world's most successful tech companies. You’ll use your knowledge and experience to figure out ways to unblock them from highly complex CI/CD, Software and Infrastructure problems.
Secondly, you’ll play a vital role in shifting the support team into a 50% reactive, 50% proactive function. This means you’ll spend half your time designing and implementing preventive and scalable tools and processes. All to help Buildkite to scale a world-class and efficient experience for our customers.
Finally, Buildkite lives and breathes work/life balance, meaning the support function has flexible work hours and best of all, no on-call!
This role is a perfect opportunity for a Software, DevOp or Infrastructure expert, that is customer obsessed and feels challenged and rewarded, by solving tough problems for smart people.
On a typical day, you could be:
Collaborating with Buildkite customer’s software engineers on highly complex problems.
Proactively designing solutions to scale a better service for customers or solve recurring problems.
Troubleshooting customer queries via Slack, Twitter, Zoom, Email and Helpscout.
Lead planning and retros meetings with customers
Develop, maintain and review our open-source tools in various languages:
Plugins in Bash
Tooling in Golang and Bash
Proactively posting issues to raise customer awareness.
Submit any documentation changes that would benefit the customer
Be an advocate for the customer.
Skills and experience we like…
Obsessed with customer experience, along with the ability to show patience and empathy.
Ability to code, so you can proactively support solutions, such as Bash scripting for our Plugins and Ruby on Rails or Golang for our other tooling.
Experience with our customer technology stack, such as Buildkite and other CI/CD, test tools, Linux, AWS, GCP, Azure, Terraform, Kubernetes, etc.
Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
The ability to work autonomously.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Ability to work and collaborate with remote cross-functional teams.
Thrive in a fast-paced, results-oriented, hands-on environment.
Enjoy a dynamic & collaborative startup environment, and are comfortable with ambiguity.
Able to adapt quickly to changing priorities and evolving customer needs.
Join Buildkite
Buildkite is a differently shaped company. We value work-life balance and support staff to work in the ways that make sense for you. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centred, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚
Package
$100,000 - $150,000 AUD Base
Equity
Generous benefits package
Remote working
|Timezone
|Australia and New Zealand Timezones
|Hours
|Full-time
|Role Type
|Permanent
We build tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.
Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚
We have some details at this link which you can fill in. You don’t need to complete every section, just send through any link or document you’re proud of that helps us understand your skillset. This doesn’t have to be a resume, but it can be. There’s also a section to write some words about yourself and why this role interests you if you like.
If you have any questions or if you’d like to find out more about working at Buildkite, please email careers@buildkite.com
We believe small companies are beautiful, and that small teams can achieve big things. This makes everyone on the team an important part of Buildkite.
We don’t keep set office hours, so you can shift your hours around life’s commitments and non-work activities. Take time out of work for exercise, family or whatever life throws at you.
In a small but growing company, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, and ship work that helps customers.
We’re a globally distributed company, and all our work happens remotely. Work from your home office, a co-working space, or your local cat café.
Invest in your personal and professional development with a yearly budget to spend on travel, conferences, workshops, courses, and books.
We’ll make sure that you and your family have access to comprehensive health and hospital cover, no matter which country you live in.
Take time out to set up a new family, with 6 months of paid leave if you’re the primary carer, and 3 months if you’re secondary. You can use it flexibly, change between primary and secondary, and take the same leave for a still birth. We also keep paying super/401k for 6 months if you take unpaid leave.
Set yourself up with a great work environment, either at home or in a co-working space. With a budget for a desk and chair, and a new computer as well as any other tech, we’ll get you ready to work effectively in your environment. Even if you choose to work from home you will have access to a co-working budget for the days you want to connect with your wider community.
Take care of your health and wellbeing away from the screen, with 6 weeks of paid leave per year, the ability to take time out of work for fitness, and a yearly budget to spend on things like yoga, climbing, personal training, or a day at the zoo.
If you’ve got any questions or issues with the application process, please let us know.