Support Engineer (DevOps) - Australia / New Zealand

About The Role

This is not your average Support Engineer role.

Firstly, you’ll support Buildkite’s enterprise customers. This means closely collaborating with Software Engineering teams at the world's most successful tech companies. You’ll use your knowledge and experience to figure out ways to unblock them from highly complex CI/CD, Software and Infrastructure problems.

Secondly, you’ll play a vital role in shifting the support team into a 50% reactive, 50% proactive function. This means you’ll spend half your time designing and implementing preventive and scalable tools and processes. All to help Buildkite to scale a world-class and efficient experience for our customers.

Finally, Buildkite lives and breathes work/life balance, meaning the support function has flexible work hours and best of all, no on-call!

This role is a perfect opportunity for a Software, DevOp or Infrastructure expert, that is customer obsessed and feels challenged and rewarded, by solving tough problems for smart people.

On a typical day, you could be:

Collaborating with Buildkite customer’s software engineers on highly complex problems.

Proactively designing solutions to scale a better service for customers or solve recurring problems.

Troubleshooting customer queries via Slack, Twitter, Zoom, Email and Helpscout.

Lead planning and retros meetings with customers

Develop, maintain and review our open-source tools in various languages:

Plugins in Bash

Tooling in Golang and Bash

Proactively posting issues to raise customer awareness.

Submit any documentation changes that would benefit the customer

Be an advocate for the customer.

Skills and experience we like…

Obsessed with customer experience, along with the ability to show patience and empathy.

Ability to code, so you can proactively support solutions, such as Bash scripting for our Plugins and Ruby on Rails or Golang for our other tooling.

Experience with our customer technology stack, such as Buildkite and other CI/CD, test tools, Linux, AWS, GCP, Azure, Terraform, Kubernetes, etc.

Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.

The ability to work autonomously.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to work and collaborate with remote cross-functional teams.

Thrive in a fast-paced, results-oriented, hands-on environment.

Enjoy a dynamic & collaborative startup environment, and are comfortable with ambiguity.

Able to adapt quickly to changing priorities and evolving customer needs.

Join Buildkite

Buildkite is a differently shaped company. We value work-life balance and support staff to work in the ways that make sense for you. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centred, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚

Package