At Buildkite, our mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. Our CI/CD platform powers some of the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.
We’re looking for a Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist to join our team and help us find exceptional talent across all levels in sales and marketing in the U.S. and Europe. In this role, you’ll collaborate closely with our C-suite and VP leaders to attract top candidates who thrive in fast-paced tech environments. If you have a strong internal network, a talent for building diverse teams, and a passion for connecting with people, we’d love to meet you
A Typical Day Might Look Like:
Meeting with hiring managers, VPs or C-suite members to refine hiring needs and brainstorm effective recruitment strategies.
Proactively sourcing candidates at all levels in sales and marketing using LinkedIn, internal referrals, and your personal network.
Coordinating interview schedules across multiple time zones to keep the hiring process efficient, ensuring a positive candidate experience regardless of location.
Reviewing candidate pipelines and recruitment data to provide insights and recommendations to stakeholders.
Engaging with candidates through networking events, industry meetups, and social media to promote our employer brand.
Participating in team meetings to discuss recruitment progress and adjust strategies as needed.
This Role Suits You If You Have:
Experience in a talent acquisition role focused on hiring for various levels in sales and marketing
A solid network in the sales and marketing in developer industry, especially across the U.S. and Europe.
Background in recruiting for high-growth startups and an understanding of the unique challenges in fast-paced environments.
Experience working in a remote company and managing recruitment across multiple time zones.
Knowledge of developer tools and experience assessing candidates for technical roles.
A proven track record of building diverse pipelines and promoting inclusive hiring practices.
Excellent communication skills, with the ability to engage both senior leaders and candidates effectively.
Familiarity with Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) like Greenhouse or Lever.
Strong organizational skills to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.
A passion for networking, whether online or in-person, to connect with potential candidates.
|Location
|United States - West Coast
|Hours
|Full-time
|Role Type
|Permanent
We build tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.
Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚
We have some details at this link which you can fill in. You don’t need to complete every section, just send through any link or document you’re proud of that helps us understand your skillset. This doesn’t have to be a resume, but it can be. There’s also a section to write some words about you and why this role interests you if you like.
If you have any questions or if you’d like to find out more about working at Buildkite, please email careers@buildkite.com
We believe small companies are beautiful, and that small teams can achieve big things. This makes everyone on the team an important part of Buildkite.
We don’t keep set office hours, so you can shift your hours around life’s commitments and non-work activities. Take time out of work for exercise, family or whatever life throws at you.
In a small but growing company, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, and ship work that helps customers.
We’re a globally distributed company, and all our work happens remotely. Work from your home office, a co-working space, or your local cat café.
Invest in your personal and professional development with a yearly budget to spend on travel, conferences, workshops, courses, and books.
We’ll make sure that you and your family have access to comprehensive health and hospital cover, no matter which country you live in.
Take time out to set up a new family, with 6 months of paid leave if you’re the primary carer, and 3 months if you’re secondary. You can use it flexibly, change between primary and secondary, and take the same leave for a still birth. We also keep paying super/401k for 6 months if you take unpaid leave.
Set yourself up with a great work environment, either at home or in a co-working space. With a budget for a desk and chair, and a new computer as well as any other tech, we’ll get you ready to work effectively in your environment. Even if you choose to work from home you will have access to a co-working budget for the days you want to connect with your wider community.
Take care of your health and wellbeing away from the screen, with 6 weeks of paid leave per year, the ability to take time out of work for fitness, and a yearly budget to spend on things like yoga, climbing, personal training, or a day at the zoo.
If you’ve got any questions or issues with the application process, please let us know.