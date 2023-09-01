Senior Frontend Engineer - Packages

About The Role

We're looking for a Senior Rails Frontend Engineer to help us build and shape dev tools, to unblock every developer on the planet. In this role, you'll join our Packages team. This team owns the newest product in Buildkite, see the announcement here: https://buildkite.com/releases/2023-09 . As a senior frontend rails engineer you will be instrumental in the success of a new customer-facing global product at scale, contributing and leading team-level initiatives. You will contribute to setting, and defining, best practices for front end engineering in the packages team.

Our frontend engineering philosophy is evolving, we want you to be excited by this, have a read of our CEO's post here: https://twitter.com/keithpitt/status/1671701331827118080

You'll also collaborate across Buildkite's product engineering teams, experiencing and helping on all aspects of how Buildkite delivers the best CI/CD experience to our customers.



On a typical day, you could be...

Collaborating asynchronously via Slack on crafting an upcoming feature or fix.

Improving UX flows across the new, and existing, product.

Crafting new data analysis views that our customers can best understand visually.

Solving problems in our production Rails apps, isolating issues to fix with tools like Bugsnag & Datadog, working with customers to diagnose fully.

Working within Rails views and presenting GraphQL data.

Building a deep understanding of packages in a plethora of languages and communities.

Jumping on video calls with your teammates to discuss and solve problems. Or to just say hi.

Providing feedback on GitHub pull requests or responding to feedback left for you.

Skills and experience we like...

Commercial experience with designing and developing technology products.

Confident in your knowledge of Ruby on Rails and the surrounding ecosystem.

Experience maintaining the front-end of Rails applications, for the long-term and not the short-term ( https://guides.rubyonrails.org/working_with_javascript_in_rails.html ). Able to jump into a Rails erb, style and make interactive with a sprinkling of React when needed.

Enjoy collaborating closely with others to achieve quality and beautiful work.

Believe in quality code, knowing how to balance your high standards with the problems you are solving and external constraints.

Seek to extract patterns into reusable components that suit all engineers to use quickly and easily

Love solving problems, through collaboration with your team, creating experiments, analysing data, and building fit-for-purpose solutions with the end user front and centre of your mind.

Understand development processes. You are comfortable writing Git commits, Github pull requests and testing using tools like RSpec, Jest, Storybook (bonus points for Lookbook) & React Testing Library.

You know how to tackle critiquing others' code positively and productively, and receiving the same sort of feedback.

Compelled to add that bit of sparkle and polish to a page, happier when its pixel perfect. Comfortable using tools like Prettier & Tailwind.

Seek ways to improve existing processes, continuously improving developer experience and the momentum for the team.

Strong communicator that values empathy and kindness when articulating your ideas and feelings when writing or speaking.

Comfortable working remotely and taking initiative when team members are offline.

$150,000 - $175,000 AUD