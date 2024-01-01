Senior Engineer - Test Analytics - Insights

About The Role

We’re building tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Uber, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.

Test Analytics helps to make test suites faster and more reliable, reducing friction in developers' day to day work and making their working lives happier and more productive. We do this by identifying things like flaky and slow tests and showing trends over time of your suite, as well as providing the ability to deep dive into what happens when an individual test executes with tracing data for troubleshooting that test.

We’re looking for Senior Software Engineers (Ruby On Rails) to help us build new features on our Insights product as part of Buildkite's Test Analytics ecosystem.

On a typical day, you could be…

Shaping and pitching new features and experiments.

Collaborating with team mates to come to a mutual understanding of what you're building.

Prioritising features as appropriate for the stage of the product.

Exercising pragmatism in technical decisions and implementation.

Providing feedback on pull requests or responding to feedback left for you.

Adding features on the backend of our Ruby on Rails (majestic) monolith, which embraces PostgreSQL for the database, and Rails HTML views, TypeScript, React for the frontend.

Building a deep understanding of various CI systems and the DevOps ecosystem.

Watching customer call recordings or joining in on customer research.

Jumping on video calls with your teammates to discuss and solve problems. Or just to say hi!

Skills and experience we like..