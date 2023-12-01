Senior Design Engineer - Test Analytics

About The Role

Buildkite’s vision is to unblock every developer on the planet. Our products are used by many of the best engineering teams across the globe, including Airbnb, Shopify, Slack and OpenAI. Test Analytics helps to make test suites faster and more reliable, reducing friction in developers' day to day work and making their working lives happier and more productive. We do this by identifying things like flaky and slow tests and showing trends over time of your suite, as well as providing the ability to deep dive into what happens when an individual test executes with tracing data for troubleshooting that test.

We're in search of a Design Engineer who will design and code web-app experiences that are delightful, intuitive, easy-to-use and user-centric. Our view on design is, it’s both how it works and how it looks. We’re looking to work with an experienced human who can pick a problem, then solve it. You’re excited and motivated by understanding user problems at a deep level.

We aren’t looking for a unicorn—we’re looking for a generalist. A good cultural add that can run UX discovery and workflow, create beautiful, holistic product design from UI to CLI and API, and has the capability to code if needed. Someone who’ll facilitate iterative workflows across our product team.

A typical day for you might look like:

Jumping on a call to talk with customers and asking the right questions to learn about problems they face as users of the platform

Analysing customer comms and feedback, going deep in discovery and performing usability testing

Participating in strategic discussions with engineers and your PM to collaboratively brainstorm opportunities and solutions

Working in Figma through stages of fidelity at the requirements of the project and stakeholders

Collaborating closely with engineers to refine and enhance design system components, pre- or post-ship

Sharing async or through Loom to demonstrate ideas, opportunities and solutions that respond directly to your brief, taking your team on the journey clearly and efficiently

What we're looking for:

Collaboration isn’t a choice, it’s how you roll

You listen carefully, take direction and communicate clearly

You enjoy solving complex problems and finding innovative, reductive solutions

A11y isn’t a component for later discussion, it informs and guides your process

Are an expert with user experience workflow, analysis and empathy communication

Are an expert with screen design practice, process development, wireframing, UI and responsive design

You have prior experience collaboratively designing use cases in a cross-functional setting

You have prior experience contributing to workflow development as a team scales

You have prior experience with front-end development, taking your designs through to code when necessary or appropriate

Experience with HTML, CSS, Javascript and/or other languages

You use empathy to provide solutions and move quickly with purpose.

Experience using GitHub to collaborate with developers

Proficiency in developing and presenting design stages using tools such as Figma

You’re data-informed, drawing out relevant insights to use in decision-making.

Experience with DevTools is not required, though that would be a bonus!

You’ve gone from 0-80% knowledge in a specialist domain before and can speak to how you got there.

Comfort working remotely. We are a remote-first company, so you will need to be comfortable in taking initiative when team members are offline, working collaboratively, owning project management tools and treating others with empathy and kindness

Experience in effectively communicating both visually and verbally; working collaboratively in a cross-functional environment; navigating change through stages of fidelity; and evidence of iterative prototyping to build momentum with direction.



$150,000 - $180,000 AUD

$164,000 - $197,000 NZD