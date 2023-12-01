Senior Design Engineer - Test Analytics

Build tools for the best
software teams in the world.
Buildkite’s vision is to unblock every developer on the planet. Our products are used by many of the best engineering teams across the globe, including Airbnb, Shopify, Slack and OpenAI. Test Analytics helps to make test suites faster and more reliable, reducing friction in developers' day to day work and making their working lives happier and more productive. We do this by identifying things like flaky and slow tests and showing trends over time of your suite, as well as providing the ability to deep dive into what happens when an individual test executes with tracing data for troubleshooting that test.
We're in search of a Design Engineer who will design and code web-app experiences that are delightful, intuitive, easy-to-use and user-centric. Our view on design is, it’s both how it works and how it looks. We’re looking to work with an experienced human who can pick a problem, then solve it. You’re excited and motivated by understanding user problems at a deep level.
We aren’t looking for a unicorn—we’re looking for a generalist. A good cultural add that can run UX discovery and workflow, create beautiful, holistic product design from UI to CLI and API, and has the capability to code if needed. Someone who’ll facilitate iterative workflows across our product team.
A typical day for you might look like:
Jumping on a call to talk with customers and asking the right questions to learn about problems they face as users of the platform
Analysing customer comms and feedback, going deep in discovery and performing usability testing
Participating in strategic discussions with engineers and your PM to collaboratively brainstorm opportunities and solutions
Working in Figma through stages of fidelity at the requirements of the project and stakeholders
Collaborating closely with engineers to refine and enhance design system components, pre- or post-ship
Sharing async or through Loom to demonstrate ideas, opportunities and solutions that respond directly to your brief, taking your team on the journey clearly and efficiently
What we're looking for:
Collaboration isn’t a choice, it’s how you roll
You listen carefully, take direction and communicate clearly
You enjoy solving complex problems and finding innovative, reductive solutions
A11y isn’t a component for later discussion, it informs and guides your process
Are an expert with user experience workflow, analysis and empathy communication
Are an expert with screen design practice, process development, wireframing, UI and responsive design
You have prior experience collaboratively designing use cases in a cross-functional setting
You have prior experience contributing to workflow development as a team scales
You have prior experience with front-end development, taking your designs through to code when necessary or appropriate
Experience with HTML, CSS, Javascript and/or other languages
You use empathy to provide solutions and move quickly with purpose.
Experience using GitHub to collaborate with developers
Proficiency in developing and presenting design stages using tools such as Figma
You’re data-informed, drawing out relevant insights to use in decision-making.
Experience with DevTools is not required, though that would be a bonus!
You’ve gone from 0-80% knowledge in a specialist domain before and can speak to how you got there.
Comfort working remotely. We are a remote-first company, so you will need to be comfortable in taking initiative when team members are offline, working collaboratively, owning project management tools and treating others with empathy and kindness
Experience in effectively communicating both visually and verbally; working collaboratively in a cross-functional environment; navigating change through stages of fidelity; and evidence of iterative prototyping to build momentum with direction.
$150,000 - $180,000 AUD
$164,000 - $197,000 NZD
|Timezone
|Australian and New Zealand Timezones
|Hours
|Full-time
|Role Type
|Permanent
We build tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.
Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚
We have some details at this link which you can fill in. You don’t need to complete every section, just send through any link or document you’re proud of that helps us understand your skillset. This doesn’t have to be a resume, but it can be. There’s also a section to write some words about you and why this role interests you if you like.
If you have any questions or if you’d like to find out more about working at Buildkite, please email careers@buildkite.com
We believe small companies are beautiful, and that small teams can achieve big things. This makes everyone on the team an important part of Buildkite.
We don’t keep set office hours, so you can shift your hours around life’s commitments and non-work activities. Take time out of work for exercise, family or whatever life throws at you.
In a small but growing company, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, and ship work that helps customers.
We’re a globally distributed company, and all our work happens remotely. Work from your home office, a co-working space, or your local cat café.
Invest in your personal and professional development with a yearly budget to spend on travel, conferences, workshops, courses, and books.
We’ll make sure that you and your family have access to comprehensive health and hospital cover, no matter which country you live in.
Take time out to set up a new family, with 6 months of paid leave if you’re the primary carer, and 3 months if you’re secondary. You can use it flexibly, change between primary and secondary, and take the same leave for a still birth. We also keep paying super/401k for 6 months if you take unpaid leave.
Set yourself up with a great work environment, either at home or in a co-working space. With a budget for a desk and chair, and a new computer as well as any other tech, we’ll get you ready to work effectively in your environment. Even if you choose to work from home you will have access to a co-working budget for the days you want to connect with your wider community.
Take care of your health and wellbeing away from the screen, with 6 weeks of paid leave per year, the ability to take time out of work for fitness, and a yearly budget to spend on things like yoga, climbing, personal training, or a day at the zoo.
If you’ve got any questions or issues with the application process, please let us know.