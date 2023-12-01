Build tools for the best
software teams in the world.
We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced Recruitment Coordinator to join the People Team. In this role, you will report to the Talent Acquisition Manager and focus on building diverse and talented pipelines for various positions across engineering, sales, product, and support functions on a global scale. Your expertise in recruiting quality candidates and understanding of developer tools, and commitment to fostering an inclusive work environment will be instrumental in driving Buildkite’s success. Additionally, you will take ownership of scheduling, creating a seamless and efficient recruitment process to ensure our candidates have a world-class candidate experience.
Key Responsibilities:
Proactively source and engage with candidates through various channels, focusing on underrepresented groups to build diverse pipelines.
Conduct initial screenings and assessments to identify top candidates, showcasing their qualifications to the Talent Acquisition Manager.
Manage end-to-end interview scheduling and coordination, ensuring a positive candidate experience and efficient process.
Leverage your understanding of developer tools and technology landscape to effectively evaluate technical skills and experience during candidate assessments
Work closely with the Talent Acquisition Manager to understand position requirements and develop comprehensive recruitment strategies for engineering, sales, product, and support roles.
Owning our internal candidate referral program and following up with recommended candidates from our networks
Cultivate relationships with candidates and provide regular updates to maintain strong candidate engagement.
Stay up-to-date with industry trends, diversity and inclusion best practices, and market insights to enhance recruitment strategies.
Collaborate with Talent Acquisition Manager to continuously improve recruitment processes and contribute to the development of innovative sourcing techniques.
A Typical Day Might Look Like:
Reviewing new requisitions from the Talent Acquisition Manager and strategizing on diverse sourcing approaches.
Documenting JDs, question banks and technical tasks to a centralized hub that is easily accessible to the business
Maintain a high level of data hygiene with internal systems
Boost our company's reputation and employer brand by mingling at events, attending meetups, and staying active on social media platforms like LinkedIn and Slack
Sourcing potential candidates from various platforms such as LinkedIn, Slack channels, various job boards and online communities.
Conducting initial phone screens and technical assessments for engineering candidates, evaluating their compatibility
Collaborating with the Talent Acquisition Manager to coordinate interview schedules and provide timely updates to candidates.
Attending team meetings to discuss recruitment strategies, share insights, and refine the pipeline-building approach.
Developing and maintaining candidate relationships through personalized communication.
Analyzing recruitment metrics and pipeline data to measure the effectiveness of sourcing strategies.
This Role Suits You If You Have:
Previous experience in technical recruitment, with a focus on engineering roles and familiarity with developer tools.
Strong scheduling abilities using scheduling tools such as GoodTime
Experience using various ATS tools such as Lever, Greenhouse etc
A track record of successfully building diverse candidate pipelines and promoting inclusive hiring practices.
Strong understanding of engineering and technology domains, enabling effective candidate assessment.
Exceptional communication skills, both written and verbal, for engaging with candidates and collaborating with the People Team.
Proficiency in leveraging various sourcing channels, particularly LinkedIn and researching various job boards
High attention to detail and ability to manage multiple tasks and priorities in a fast-paced environment.
A passion for staying current with industry trends, emerging technologies, and diversity initiatives.
Flexibility to adapt to changing recruitment needs and eagerness to contribute to process improvements.
|Timezone
|Australian and New Zealand Timezones
|Hours
|Full-time
|Role Type
|Permanent
We build tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.
Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚
We have some details at this link which you can fill in. You don’t need to complete every section, just send through any link or document you’re proud of that helps us understand your skillset. This doesn’t have to be a resume, but it can be. There’s also a section to write some words about you and why this role interests you if you like.
If you have any questions or if you’d like to find out more about working at Buildkite, please email careers@buildkite.com
We believe small companies are beautiful, and that small teams can achieve big things. This makes everyone on the team an important part of Buildkite.
We don’t keep set office hours, so you can shift your hours around life’s commitments and non-work activities. Take time out of work for exercise, family or whatever life throws at you.
In a small but growing company, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, and ship work that helps customers.
We’re a globally distributed company, and all our work happens remotely. Work from your home office, a co-working space, or your local cat café.
Invest in your personal and professional development with a yearly budget to spend on travel, conferences, workshops, courses, and books.
We’ll make sure that you and your family have access to comprehensive health and hospital cover, no matter which country you live in.
Take time out to set up a new family, with 6 months of paid leave if you’re the primary carer, and 3 months if you’re secondary. You can use it flexibly, change between primary and secondary, and take the same leave for a still birth. We also keep paying super/401k for 6 months if you take unpaid leave.
Set yourself up with a great work environment, either at home or in a co-working space. With a budget for a desk and chair, and a new computer as well as any other tech, we’ll get you ready to work effectively in your environment. Even if you choose to work from home you will have access to a co-working budget for the days you want to connect with your wider community.
Take care of your health and wellbeing away from the screen, with 6 weeks of paid leave per year, the ability to take time out of work for fitness, and a yearly budget to spend on things like yoga, climbing, personal training, or a day at the zoo.
