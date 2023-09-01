Principal Software Engineer - Packages

Build tools for the best
software teams in the world.
We're looking for a Principal Software Engineer to help us build and shape dev tools, to unblock every developer in the world. In this role, you'll join our Packages team. This team owns the newest product in Buildkite, see the announcement here: https://buildkite.com/releases/2023-09. As a principal software engineer you will be instrumental in the success of a new customer-facing global product at scale, contributing and leading team-level initiatives.
You'll also collaborate across Buildkite's product engineering teams, experiencing and helping on all aspects of how Buildkite delivers the best CI/CD experience to our customers.
On a typical day, you could be...
Leading the team on a new feature and holding architecture discussions.
Reverse engineering a package management system and implementing in both Packagecloud & Buildkite.
Collaborating asynchronously via Slack on crafting an upcoming feature or fix.
Working on the back-end of our Ruby on Rails app, using MySQL for the database, dipping into AWS and presenting with Rails HTML views & GraphQL.
Solving problems in our production Rails app, isolating issues to fix, working with customers to diagnose fully.
Building a deep understanding of packages in a plethora of languages and communities.
Jumping on video calls with your teammates to discuss and solve problems. Or to just say hi.
Providing feedback on GitHub pull requests or responding to feedback left for you.
Skills and experience we like...
Experience with designing and developing technology products.
Confident in your knowledge of Ruby on Rails and the surrounding ecosystem.
Experience with relational databases, particularly MySQL, in which expertise is a strong nice-to-have.
Familiarity with GraphQL and how it ties together in Rails monoliths.
Some exposure to Go a solid bonus.
Experience designing, developing and maintaining the back-end of Rails applications, for the long-term and not the short-term.
Enjoy collaborating closely with other teams to achieve quality and beautiful work.
Believe in quality code, knowing how to balance your high standards with the problems you are solving and external constraints.
Love solving problems, through collaboration with your team, creating experiments, analysing data, and building fit-for-purpose solutions with the end user front and centre of your mind.
Understand development processes. You are comfortable writing Git commits, pull requests and tests using tools like RSpec. You know how to tackle critiquing others' code positively and productively, and receiving the same sort of feedback.
Seek ways to improve existing processes, continuously improving developer experience and the momentum for the team.
Strong communicator that values empathy and kindness when articulating your ideas and feelings when writing or speaking.
Comfortable working remotely and taking initiative when team members are offline.
$200,000 - $225,000 AUD
|Timezone
|Australians and New Zealand Timezones
|Hours
|Full-time
|Role Type
|Permanent
We build tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.
Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚
We have some details at this link which you can fill in. You don’t need to complete every section, just send through any link or document you’re proud of that helps us understand your skillset. This doesn’t have to be a resume, but it can be. There’s also a section to write some words about you and why this role interests you if you like.
If you have any questions or if you’d like to find out more about working at Buildkite, please email careers@buildkite.com
We believe small companies are beautiful, and that small teams can achieve big things. This makes everyone on the team an important part of Buildkite.
We don’t keep set office hours, so you can shift your hours around life’s commitments and non-work activities. Take time out of work for exercise, family or whatever life throws at you.
In a small but growing company, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, and ship work that helps customers.
We’re a globally distributed company, and all our work happens remotely. Work from your home office, a co-working space, or your local cat café.
Invest in your personal and professional development with a yearly budget to spend on travel, conferences, workshops, courses, and books.
We’ll make sure that you and your family have access to comprehensive health and hospital cover, no matter which country you live in.
Take time out to set up a new family, with 6 months of paid leave if you’re the primary carer, and 3 months if you’re secondary. You can use it flexibly, change between primary and secondary, and take the same leave for a still birth. We also keep paying super/401k for 6 months if you take unpaid leave.
Set yourself up with a great work environment, either at home or in a co-working space. With a budget for a desk and chair, and a new computer as well as any other tech, we’ll get you ready to work effectively in your environment. Even if you choose to work from home you will have access to a co-working budget for the days you want to connect with your wider community.
Take care of your health and wellbeing away from the screen, with 6 weeks of paid leave per year, the ability to take time out of work for fitness, and a yearly budget to spend on things like yoga, climbing, personal training, or a day at the zoo.
If you’ve got any questions or issues with the application process, please let us know.