About The Role

Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. And our CI/CD platform is used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.

This role will be a champion and role model for the employee experience, designing and delivering a creative engagement and learning strategy in line with Buildkite’s Purpose, Values and Strategic Plan. The Learning and Engagement Manager is responsible for creating and implementing training programs that align with the organisation’s goals and objectives. A key aspect of the role is to collaborate with a range of business leaders to identify needs, develop innovative solutions and find creative ways to retain, develop and support all people.

A typical day as an L&E Manager at Buildkite might include:

Conducting needs assessments by collaborating with departments to identify learning needs and skills gaps within the organization.

Designing and implementing tailored learning programs, including onboarding, leadership and management training, product understanding and technical skills training.

Delivering engaging training sessions, workshops, and webinars, ensuring effective knowledge transfer and skill development.

Gathering feedback and continuously iterating on learning programs to enhance effectiveness and relevance.

Lead the creation of remote-friendly learning initiatives, utilizing innovative systems/software and virtual collaboration tools to facilitate seamless and impactful training experiences for remote employees

Evaluation and Reporting:

Establish key performance indicators (KPI’s) for training effectiveness

Analyse training data ne generate reports to measure the impact of learning initiatives

Culture Development:

Foster a positive organisational culture aligned with company values

Develop and implement initiatives to enhance employee engagement and satisfaction

Support the facilitation of Company All Hands (ABC’s in Buildkite lingo) and talks with employees across multiples timezones

This role suits you if you have: