This role will be a champion and role model for the employee experience, designing and delivering a creative engagement and learning strategy in line with Buildkite’s Purpose, Values and Strategic Plan. The Learning and Engagement Manager is responsible for creating and implementing training programs that align with the organisation’s goals and objectives. A key aspect of the role is to collaborate with a range of business leaders to identify needs, develop innovative solutions and find creative ways to retain, develop and support all people.
A typical day as an L&E Manager at Buildkite might include:
Conducting needs assessments by collaborating with departments to identify learning needs and skills gaps within the organization.
Designing and implementing tailored learning programs, including onboarding, leadership and management training, product understanding and technical skills training.
Delivering engaging training sessions, workshops, and webinars, ensuring effective knowledge transfer and skill development.
Gathering feedback and continuously iterating on learning programs to enhance effectiveness and relevance.
Lead the creation of remote-friendly learning initiatives, utilizing innovative systems/software and virtual collaboration tools to facilitate seamless and impactful training experiences for remote employees
Evaluation and Reporting:
Establish key performance indicators (KPI’s) for training effectiveness
Analyse training data ne generate reports to measure the impact of learning initiatives
Culture Development:
Foster a positive organisational culture aligned with company values
Develop and implement initiatives to enhance employee engagement and satisfaction
Support the facilitation of Company All Hands (ABC’s in Buildkite lingo) and talks with employees across multiples timezones
This role suits you if you have:
Demonstrated experience designing creative engagement and experience strategies and utilising persona-centred design thinking to influence at an individual and organisational level.
Experience in developing and implementing successful internal communication strategies and campaigns.
Demonstrated experience in the creation and delivery of tailored learning programs end-to-end, including designing and generating content that is engaging and appropriate for a diverse audience.
Experience in a tech SaaS startup environment
Strong understanding of instructional design principles and adult learning theory
Experience designing and delivering robust L&D projects in a remote setting
High-quality communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to lead and motivate across a diverse audience.
Ability to work collaboratively and build relationships across all levels of the organisation.
Proven ability to translate organisational objectives into contemporary engagement and learning strategies supporting people through change.
Relevant qualification or impactful experience in People and Culture, Learning & Development, Organizational Design, or related fields.
Previous experience in facilitation, group dynamics, or related roles is beneficial.
|Timezone
|Australian
|Hours
|Full-time
|Role Type
|Permanent
Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚
We believe small companies are beautiful, and that small teams can achieve big things. This makes everyone on the team an important part of Buildkite.
We don’t keep set office hours, so you can shift your hours around life’s commitments and non-work activities. Take time out of work for exercise, family or whatever life throws at you.
In a small but growing company, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, and ship work that helps customers.
We’re a globally distributed company, and all our work happens remotely. Work from your home office, a co-working space, or your local cat café.
Invest in your personal and professional development with a yearly budget to spend on travel, conferences, workshops, courses, and books.
We’ll make sure that you and your family have access to comprehensive health and hospital cover, no matter which country you live in.
Take time out to set up a new family, with 6 months of paid leave if you’re the primary carer, and 3 months if you’re secondary. You can use it flexibly, change between primary and secondary, and take the same leave for a still birth. We also keep paying super/401k for 6 months if you take unpaid leave.
Set yourself up with a great work environment, either at home or in a co-working space. With a budget for a desk and chair, and a new computer as well as any other tech, we’ll get you ready to work effectively in your environment. Even if you choose to work from home you will have access to a co-working budget for the days you want to connect with your wider community.
Take care of your health and wellbeing away from the screen, with 6 weeks of paid leave per year, the ability to take time out of work for fitness, and a yearly budget to spend on things like yoga, climbing, personal training, or a day at the zoo.
