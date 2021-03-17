Announcing the Buildkite Newsletter!

We've been pretty busy at Buildkite lately. We've relaunched our blog, added to our integrations and partnerships, and deployed a ton of features, updates, and bugfixes to our platform. The thing is, if we know anything about our community and customers, it's that they like to keep busy building cool kit of their own. With that in mind, we wanted to make it easy to keep up with the latest and greatest at Buildkite without having to keep up with the day-to-day updates.

📰 tl;dr: We're launching a newsletter! You can sign up here.

Once you're signed up, we'll keep you informed about what's happening at Buildkite alongside a digest of some of our favorite blog posts, changelog updates, and tutorials. We might even throw in an amusing anecdote or two.

Whatever your schedule, the Buildkite Newsletter will keep you in the loop while keeping it snappy. We're excited to be launching in your inbox soon! 🚀