Technical Account Manager - (PST)

Buildkite powers software delivery for the world’s leading software companies including Airbnb, Uber, Canva, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.

We are on a mission to unblock developer innovation across the globe.

We are currently seeking multiple Technical Account Managers located in Pacific timezones across the United States and Canada. As a Technical Account Manager (TAM), you will be a Buildkite expert in the Technical Services team responsible for building and maintaining relationships with our largest and most complex clients. You will work closely with Sales, Support, Product Management, Engineering, and Leadership to bring visibility of our client needs to the forefront of all our processes and deliver a high-touch customer experience.

A Typical Day Might Look Like

Managing a portfolio of high-value, strategic customers, ensuring their technical needs are met and proactively addressing potential issues.

Leading customer calls to resolve technical challenges, offering customized solutions, and guiding them through seamless product integrations.

Collaborating with Sales to ensure a smooth handoff from pre-sales to post-sales, supporting customers from day one.

Working with Engineering and Product teams to influence development based on customer feedback, advocating for features that drive customer success.

Advocating for the customer within Buildkite, ensuring challenges are escalated and resolved quickly.

Conducting regular check-ins to assess customer satisfaction, boost engagement, and identify opportunities for growth or cross-sell.

Monitoring customer goals, defining success criteria, and tracking progress to ensure they continue to see value in Buildkite.

Troubleshooting technical issues, submitting bug reports, and following up on feature requests to meet customer needs.

Providing training to help customer teams become Buildkite experts, ensuring effective onboarding and consistent usage across their organization.

This Role Is for You If You Have

A strong technical background, with experience using tools like Buildkite, AWS, GCP, Terraform, Kubernetes, or other CI/CD and DevOps platforms.

Excellent communication skills, capable of explaining complex technical concepts to both engineering teams and senior leadership.

A passion for customer success, with an empathetic approach to building lasting relationships with customers.

Strong problem-solving skills, thriving in fast-paced environments where you can work autonomously and handle multiple priorities.

Experience working with remote, cross-functional teams, and enjoy adapting to different time zones and customer needs.

Comfort with ambiguity and a proactive attitude to handle evolving customer needs in a dynamic environment.

This is not a software engineering role, but familiarity with scripting (bash) or an understanding of languages like Ruby, Go, JavaScript, or Python is a plus. If you’re passionate about technology and love driving customer success, this is the role for you!