  1. About
  2. /
  3. Careers
  4. /
  5. Technical Account Manager - (EST)

Technical Account Manager - (EST)

Build tools for the best software teams in the world.

Buildkite powers software delivery for the world’s leading software companies including Airbnb, Uber, Canva, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.

We are on a mission to unblock developer innovation across the globe.

We are currently seeking multiple Technical Account Managers located in Eastern timezones across the United States and Canada. As a Technical Account Manager (TAM), you will be a Buildkite expert in the Technical Services team responsible for building and maintaining relationships with our largest and most complex clients. You will work closely with Sales, Support, Product Management, Engineering, and Leadership to bring visibility of our client needs to the forefront of all our processes and deliver a high-touch customer experience.

A Typical Day Might Look Like

  • Managing a portfolio of high-value, strategic customers, ensuring their technical needs are met and proactively addressing potential issues.
  • Leading customer calls to resolve technical challenges, offering customized solutions, and guiding them through seamless product integrations.
  • Collaborating with Sales to ensure a smooth handoff from pre-sales to post-sales, supporting customers from day one.
  • Working with Engineering and Product teams to influence development based on customer feedback, advocating for features that drive customer success.
  • Advocating for the customer within Buildkite, ensuring challenges are escalated and resolved quickly.
  • Conducting regular check-ins to assess customer satisfaction, boost engagement, and identify opportunities for growth or cross-sell.
  • Monitoring customer goals, defining success criteria, and tracking progress to ensure they continue to see value in Buildkite.
  • Troubleshooting technical issues, submitting bug reports, and following up on feature requests to meet customer needs.
  • Providing training to help customer teams become Buildkite experts, ensuring effective onboarding and consistent usage across their organization.

This Role Is for You If You Have

  • A strong technical background, with experience using tools like Buildkite, AWS, GCP, Terraform, Kubernetes, or other CI/CD and DevOps platforms.
  • Excellent communication skills, capable of explaining complex technical concepts to both engineering teams and senior leadership.
  • A passion for customer success, with an empathetic approach to building lasting relationships with customers.
  • Strong problem-solving skills, thriving in fast-paced environments where you can work autonomously and handle multiple priorities.
  • Experience working with remote, cross-functional teams, and enjoy adapting to different time zones and customer needs.
  • Comfort with ambiguity and a proactive attitude to handle evolving customer needs in a dynamic environment.

This is not a software engineering role, but familiarity with scripting (bash) or an understanding of languages like Ruby, Go, JavaScript, or Python is a plus. If you’re passionate about technology and love driving customer success, this is the role for you!

Typical process

  1. Submit an application
    Apply for the role you’re interested in.
  2. Recruiter Screen
    The recruiter screen is a first check where the recruiter looks at whether the candidate’s qualifications match the job and if they could be a good fit.
  3. Craft Interview
    The Craft Interview serves a twofold purpose. Firstly, it enables you to meet our team members, establish meaningful connections, and gain an initial impression of life at Buildkite. Secondly, it offers our interviewers insights into your work execution. We’ll be talking through your examples that showcase your capabilities across four key competencies:
    • Productivity
    • Team Player
    • Customer Obsessed
    • Curiosity
  4. Technical Interview
    In the Technical Interview, the questions are finely tuned to match the specific role. This means we’re interested in hearing about your hands-on experiences and insights that directly relate to the tasks and responsibilities you’ll be taking on at Buildkite. Be prepared to share role-specific stories and examples that highlight your expertise and demonstrate how effectively you can excel in the position. In addition, your Technical Interview might also include a task that’s closely aligned with the role’s demands.
  5. Values Interview
    The Values Interview is designed to unveil your compatibility with our vibrant culture and values. We will invite you to showcase your individuality, embrace open communication, thrive in collaboration, empower those around you, and exhibit your commitment to sustained progress. The interview will concentrate around our values, to help you get to know the culture at Buildkite and what you could contribute to continue to build our culture.
  6. Outcome
    As you reach the end of your interview journey with Buildkite, we’ll make sure to let you know the outcome as soon as we can. Since we’re a remote company, we’ll mostly be in touch via email. Our goal is for every candidate to have a great experience, and we understand that sometimes things don’t go as planned but we want to make sure your journey was worth it! You may get sent a candidate experience feedback form at the end of the process to help us improve your experience even more.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started Contact us
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service