At Buildkite, our mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. Our CI/CD platform powers some of the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.
We’re looking for a Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist to join our team and help us find exceptional talent across all levels in sales and marketing in the U.S. and Europe. In this role, you’ll collaborate closely with our C-suite and VP leaders to attract top candidates who thrive in fast-paced tech environments. If you have a strong internal network, a talent for building diverse teams, and a passion for connecting with people, we’d love to meet you
A Typical Day Might Look Like:
- Meeting with hiring managers, VPs or C-suite members to refine hiring needs and brainstorm effective recruitment strategies.
- Proactively sourcing candidates at all levels in sales and marketing using LinkedIn, internal referrals, and your personal network.
- Coordinating interview schedules across multiple time zones to keep the hiring process efficient, ensuring a positive candidate experience regardless of location.
- Reviewing candidate pipelines and recruitment data to provide insights and recommendations to stakeholders.
- Engaging with candidates through networking events, industry meetups, and social media to promote our employer brand.
- Participating in team meetings to discuss recruitment progress and adjust strategies as needed.
This Role Suits You If You Have:
- Experience in a talent acquisition role focused on hiring for various levels in sales and marketing
- A solid network in the sales and marketing in developer industry, especially across the U.S. and Europe.
- Background in recruiting for high-growth startups and an understanding of the unique challenges in fast-paced environments.
- Experience working in a remote company and managing recruitment across multiple time zones.
- Knowledge of developer tools and experience assessing candidates for technical roles.
- A proven track record of building diverse pipelines and promoting inclusive hiring practices.
- Excellent communication skills, with the ability to engage both senior leaders and candidates effectively.
- Familiarity with Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) like Greenhouse or Lever.
- Strong organizational skills to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.
- A passion for networking, whether online or in-person, to connect with potential candidates.