Build tools for the best software teams in the world.

At Buildkite, our mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. Our CI/CD platform powers some of the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.

We’re looking for a Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist to join our team and help us find exceptional talent across all levels in sales and marketing in the U.S. and Europe. In this role, you’ll collaborate closely with our C-suite and VP leaders to attract top candidates who thrive in fast-paced tech environments. If you have a strong internal network, a talent for building diverse teams, and a passion for connecting with people, we’d love to meet you

A Typical Day Might Look Like:

  • Meeting with hiring managers, VPs or C-suite members to refine hiring needs and brainstorm effective recruitment strategies.
  • Proactively sourcing candidates at all levels in sales and marketing using LinkedIn, internal referrals, and your personal network.
  • Coordinating interview schedules across multiple time zones to keep the hiring process efficient, ensuring a positive candidate experience regardless of location.
  • Reviewing candidate pipelines and recruitment data to provide insights and recommendations to stakeholders.
  • Engaging with candidates through networking events, industry meetups, and social media to promote our employer brand.
  • Participating in team meetings to discuss recruitment progress and adjust strategies as needed.

This Role Suits You If You Have:

  • Experience in a talent acquisition role focused on hiring for various levels in sales and marketing
  • A solid network in the sales and marketing in developer industry, especially across the U.S. and Europe.
  • Background in recruiting for high-growth startups and an understanding of the unique challenges in fast-paced environments.
  • Experience working in a remote company and managing recruitment across multiple time zones.
  • Knowledge of developer tools and experience assessing candidates for technical roles.
  • A proven track record of building diverse pipelines and promoting inclusive hiring practices.
  • Excellent communication skills, with the ability to engage both senior leaders and candidates effectively.
  • Familiarity with Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) like Greenhouse or Lever.
  • Strong organizational skills to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.
  • A passion for networking, whether online or in-person, to connect with potential candidates.

Typical process

  1. Submit an application
    Apply for the role you’re interested in.
  2. Recruiter Screen
    The recruiter screen is a first check where the recruiter looks at whether the candidate’s qualifications match the job and if they could be a good fit.
  3. Craft Interview
    The Craft Interview serves a twofold purpose. Firstly, it enables you to meet our team members, establish meaningful connections, and gain an initial impression of life at Buildkite. Secondly, it offers our interviewers insights into your work execution. We’ll be talking through your examples that showcase your capabilities across four key competencies:
    • Productivity
    • Team Player
    • Customer Obsessed
    • Curiosity
  4. Technical Interview
    In the Technical Interview, the questions are finely tuned to match the specific role. This means we’re interested in hearing about your hands-on experiences and insights that directly relate to the tasks and responsibilities you’ll be taking on at Buildkite. Be prepared to share role-specific stories and examples that highlight your expertise and demonstrate how effectively you can excel in the position. In addition, your Technical Interview might also include a task that’s closely aligned with the role’s demands.
  5. Values Interview
    The Values Interview is designed to unveil your compatibility with our vibrant culture and values. We will invite you to showcase your individuality, embrace open communication, thrive in collaboration, empower those around you, and exhibit your commitment to sustained progress. The interview will concentrate around our values, to help you get to know the culture at Buildkite and what you could contribute to continue to build our culture.
  6. Outcome
    As you reach the end of your interview journey with Buildkite, we’ll make sure to let you know the outcome as soon as we can. Since we’re a remote company, we’ll mostly be in touch via email. Our goal is for every candidate to have a great experience, and we understand that sometimes things don’t go as planned but we want to make sure your journey was worth it! You may get sent a candidate experience feedback form at the end of the process to help us improve your experience even more.

