At Buildkite, our mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. Our CI/CD platform powers some of the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.

We’re looking for a Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist to join our team and help us find exceptional talent across all levels in sales and marketing in the U.S. and Europe. In this role, you’ll collaborate closely with our C-suite and VP leaders to attract top candidates who thrive in fast-paced tech environments. If you have a strong internal network, a talent for building diverse teams, and a passion for connecting with people, we’d love to meet you

A Typical Day Might Look Like:

Meeting with hiring managers, VPs or C-suite members to refine hiring needs and brainstorm effective recruitment strategies.

Proactively sourcing candidates at all levels in sales and marketing using LinkedIn, internal referrals, and your personal network.

Coordinating interview schedules across multiple time zones to keep the hiring process efficient, ensuring a positive candidate experience regardless of location.

Reviewing candidate pipelines and recruitment data to provide insights and recommendations to stakeholders.

Engaging with candidates through networking events, industry meetups, and social media to promote our employer brand.

Participating in team meetings to discuss recruitment progress and adjust strategies as needed.

This Role Suits You If You Have: