Events Marketing Manager

About the role
Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. Our CI/CD platform is used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Uber, Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.
The Events Manager will be responsible for managing field marketing events and programs that drive awareness and consideration for our product within developer and engineer communities. We’re looking for an experienced events manager who is passionate about creating engaging, high-impact events.
A typical day may include:
- Managing event logistics and deliverables to ensure flawless event preparation
- Collaborating with internal teams and external partners to coordinate the logistics of events/programs
- Developing, managing, and tracking event budgets to ensure cost-effective, impactful events
- Identifying, negotiating with, and managing vendors for venues, catering, AV services, and other event-related suppliers
- Overseeing the events calendar and ensuring event timelines and deliverables are met
- Managing event swag, including selection, ordering, and distribution
- Supporting internal meetings as needed with logistical and planning assistance
What we’re looking for:
- Bachelor’s degree in Event Management, Marketing, Business, or a related field
- Preferred 5-7 years of experience in event management, ideally focused on large-scale, high-profile events
- Strong project management skills with the ability to oversee multiple events simultaneously
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work effectively with senior leadership, partners, and vendors.
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and adapt to changing priorities.
- Strong attention to detail and a creative, out-of-the-box approach to problem solving.
- Ability to travel when required
Nice to have:
- Experience working with developer-focused or technical events
- Familiarity with SaaS companies or the technology industry
About Us
We build tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. Buildkite is more than just a CI/CD tool, it’s a Scale-Out Delivery Platform, designed to meet the growing demands of modern DevOps environments. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work, creating a platform that’s fast, reliable, secure, and able to scale to the needs of some of the world’s most demanding high-growth tech companies, including Uber, Shopify, Pinterest, Airbnb, Tinder, Slack, and Canva.
Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚