Events Marketing Manager

Build tools for the best software teams in the world.

About the role

Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. Our CI/CD platform is used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Uber, Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.

The Events Manager will be responsible for managing field marketing events and programs that drive awareness and consideration for our product within developer and engineer communities. We’re looking for an experienced events manager who is passionate about creating engaging, high-impact events.

A typical day may include:

  • Managing event logistics and deliverables to ensure flawless event preparation
  • Collaborating with internal teams and external partners to coordinate the logistics of events/programs
  • Developing, managing, and tracking event budgets to ensure cost-effective, impactful events
  • Identifying, negotiating with, and managing vendors for venues, catering, AV services, and other event-related suppliers
  • Overseeing the events calendar and ensuring event timelines and deliverables are met
  • Managing event swag, including selection, ordering, and distribution
  • Supporting internal meetings as needed with logistical and planning assistance

What we’re looking for:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Event Management, Marketing, Business, or a related field
  • Preferred 5-7 years of experience in event management, ideally focused on large-scale, high-profile events
  • Strong project management skills with the ability to oversee multiple events simultaneously
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work effectively with senior leadership, partners, and vendors.
  • Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and adapt to changing priorities.
  • Strong attention to detail and a creative, out-of-the-box approach to problem solving.
  • Ability to travel when required

Nice to have:

  • Experience working with developer-focused or technical events
  • Familiarity with SaaS companies or the technology industry

About Us

We build tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. Buildkite is more than just a CI/CD tool, it’s a Scale-Out Delivery Platform, designed to meet the growing demands of modern DevOps environments. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work, creating a platform that’s fast, reliable, secure, and able to scale to the needs of some of the world’s most demanding high-growth tech companies, including Uber, Shopify, Pinterest, Airbnb, Tinder, Slack, and Canva.

Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚

Typical process

  1. Submit an application
    Apply for the role you’re interested in.
  2. Recruiter Screen
    The recruiter screen is a first check where the recruiter looks at whether the candidate’s qualifications match the job and if they could be a good fit.
  3. Craft Interview
    The Craft Interview serves a twofold purpose. Firstly, it enables you to meet our team members, establish meaningful connections, and gain an initial impression of life at Buildkite. Secondly, it offers our interviewers insights into your work execution. We’ll be talking through your examples that showcase your capabilities across four key competencies:
    • Productivity
    • Team Player
    • Customer Obsessed
    • Curiosity
  4. Technical Interview
    In the Technical Interview, the questions are finely tuned to match the specific role. This means we’re interested in hearing about your hands-on experiences and insights that directly relate to the tasks and responsibilities you’ll be taking on at Buildkite. Be prepared to share role-specific stories and examples that highlight your expertise and demonstrate how effectively you can excel in the position. In addition, your Technical Interview might also include a task that’s closely aligned with the role’s demands.
  5. Values Interview
    The Values Interview is designed to unveil your compatibility with our vibrant culture and values. We will invite you to showcase your individuality, embrace open communication, thrive in collaboration, empower those around you, and exhibit your commitment to sustained progress. The interview will concentrate around our values, to help you get to know the culture at Buildkite and what you could contribute to continue to build our culture.
  6. Outcome
    As you reach the end of your interview journey with Buildkite, we’ll make sure to let you know the outcome as soon as we can. Since we’re a remote company, we’ll mostly be in touch via email. Our goal is for every candidate to have a great experience, and we understand that sometimes things don’t go as planned but we want to make sure your journey was worth it! You may get sent a candidate experience feedback form at the end of the process to help us improve your experience even more.

