Events Marketing Manager

About the role

Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. Our CI/CD platform is used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Uber, Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.

The Events Manager will be responsible for managing field marketing events and programs that drive awareness and consideration for our product within developer and engineer communities. We’re looking for an experienced events manager who is passionate about creating engaging, high-impact events.

A typical day may include:

Managing event logistics and deliverables to ensure flawless event preparation

Collaborating with internal teams and external partners to coordinate the logistics of events/programs

Developing, managing, and tracking event budgets to ensure cost-effective, impactful events

Identifying, negotiating with, and managing vendors for venues, catering, AV services, and other event-related suppliers

Overseeing the events calendar and ensuring event timelines and deliverables are met

Managing event swag, including selection, ordering, and distribution

Supporting internal meetings as needed with logistical and planning assistance

What we’re looking for:

Bachelor’s degree in Event Management, Marketing, Business, or a related field

Preferred 5-7 years of experience in event management, ideally focused on large-scale, high-profile events

Strong project management skills with the ability to oversee multiple events simultaneously

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work effectively with senior leadership, partners, and vendors.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and adapt to changing priorities.

Strong attention to detail and a creative, out-of-the-box approach to problem solving.

Ability to travel when required

Nice to have:

Experience working with developer-focused or technical events

Familiarity with SaaS companies or the technology industry

About Us

We build tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. Buildkite is more than just a CI/CD tool, it’s a Scale-Out Delivery Platform, designed to meet the growing demands of modern DevOps environments. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work, creating a platform that’s fast, reliable, secure, and able to scale to the needs of some of the world’s most demanding high-growth tech companies, including Uber, Shopify, Pinterest, Airbnb, Tinder, Slack, and Canva.

Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚