Devops Support Engineer - Europe (CET)

Build tools for the best software teams in the world.

This is not your average Support Engineer role.

Firstly, you’ll support Buildkite’s enterprise customers. This means closely collaborating with Software Engineering teams at places like Canva, Uber and Airbnb. You’ll use your knowledge and experience to figure out ways to unblock them from highly complex CI/CD, Software and Infrastructure problems.

Secondly, you’ll play a vital role in shifting the support team into a 50% reactive, 50% proactive function. This means you’ll spend half your time designing and implementing preventive and scalable tools and processes. All to help Buildkite to scale a world-class and efficient experience for our customers.

Finally, Buildkite lives and breathes work/life balance, meaning the support function has flexible work hours and best of all, no on-call!

This role is a perfect opportunity for a Software, DevOp or Infrastructure expert, that is customer obsessed and feels challenged and rewarded, by solving tough problems for smart people.

On a typical day, you could be:

• Collaborating with Buildkite customer’s software engineers on highly complex problems.

• Proactively designing solutions to scale a better service for customers or solve recurring problems.  

• Troubleshooting customer queries via Slack, Twitter, Zoom, Email and Helpscout.

• Lead planning and retros meetings with customers

• Develop, maintain and review our open-source tools in various languages such as plugins in Bash, tooling in Golang and Bash

• Proactively posting issues to raise customer awareness.

• Submit any documentation changes that would benefit the customer

• Be an advocate for the customer.

Skills and experience we like...

• Obsessed with the customer experience. Along with the ability to show patience and empathy.

• Ability to code, so you can proactively support solutions, such as Bash scripting for our Plugins and Ruby on Rails or Golang for our other tooling.

• Experience with our customer technology stack, such as Buildkite and other CI/CD, test tools, Linux, AWS, GCP, Azure, Terraform, Kubernetes, etc.

• Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.

• The ability to work autonomously.

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

• Ability to work and collaborate with remote cross-functional teams.

• Thrive in a fast-paced, results-oriented, hands-on environment.

• Enjoy a dynamic & collaborative startup environment, and are comfortable with ambiguity.

• Able to adapt quickly to changing priorities and evolving customer needs.

Typical process

  1. Submit an application
    Apply for the role you’re interested in.
  2. Recruiter Screen
    The recruiter screen is a first check where the recruiter looks at whether the candidate’s qualifications match the job and if they could be a good fit.
  3. Craft Interview
    The Craft Interview serves a twofold purpose. Firstly, it enables you to meet our team members, establish meaningful connections, and gain an initial impression of life at Buildkite. Secondly, it offers our interviewers insights into your work execution. We’ll be talking through your examples that showcase your capabilities across four key competencies:
    • Productivity
    • Team Player
    • Customer Obsessed
    • Curiosity
  4. Technical Interview
    In the Technical Interview, the questions are finely tuned to match the specific role. This means we’re interested in hearing about your hands-on experiences and insights that directly relate to the tasks and responsibilities you’ll be taking on at Buildkite. Be prepared to share role-specific stories and examples that highlight your expertise and demonstrate how effectively you can excel in the position. In addition, your Technical Interview might also include a task that’s closely aligned with the role’s demands.
  5. Values Interview
    The Values Interview is designed to unveil your compatibility with our vibrant culture and values. We will invite you to showcase your individuality, embrace open communication, thrive in collaboration, empower those around you, and exhibit your commitment to sustained progress. The interview will concentrate around our values, to help you get to know the culture at Buildkite and what you could contribute to continue to build our culture.
  6. Outcome
    As you reach the end of your interview journey with Buildkite, we’ll make sure to let you know the outcome as soon as we can. Since we’re a remote company, we’ll mostly be in touch via email. Our goal is for every candidate to have a great experience, and we understand that sometimes things don’t go as planned but we want to make sure your journey was worth it! You may get sent a candidate experience feedback form at the end of the process to help us improve your experience even more.

